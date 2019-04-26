Britney Spears Reunites With Sons After Mental Health Treatment

Back with the fam! Britney Spears will finally see her sons on Friday, April 26, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The reunion with Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, comes one day after the pop star checked out of a California wellness center where she completed a 30-day mental health treatment program.

The 37-year-old’s joint custody arrangement with the boys’ father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, entails the former couple trading custody of the boys every three days. But Federline, 41, had done the bulk of the parenting in the months leading up to the “I Wanna Go” singer’s treatment, according to TMZ.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us earlier this month that the Crossroads actress opted to check herself into the wellness center after struggling with her father Jamie Spears’ recent health scare.

On Tuesday, April 23 — two days before checking out of the center — Britney posted an Instagram video to reassure her fans. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she said in the clip. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry: I’ll be back very soon.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she wrote in the caption to the video. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

That same day, the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, gave TMZ an update on her treatment after stepping out with her on Easter Sunday, April 21. “She’s doing amazing,” he told the site. “Her fans are amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. … Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing.”

