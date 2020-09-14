The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has taken a toll on her loved ones.

“Britney’s family is at war with each other and it’s all because of the conservatorship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Princess of Pop, 38, has been under the legal arrangement since February 2008, but the case has taken a turn in recent years. After announcing an indefinite work hiatus in January 2019, she sought treatment at a mental health facility. Upon her release, she took legal steps toward ending the conservatorship, which bars her from making personal and financial decisions without the approval of her court-appointed guardians.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, temporarily relinquished his role the conservator of her person in September 2019, citing “personal health reasons,” although he continued to oversee her estate. Jodi Montgomery, a licensed fiduciary, assumed the position from Jamie, 68, until at least February 2021. In court documents filed in August, Britney requested that Montgomery permanently replace her father.

“Britney is remarkably resilient and is very engaged in the conservatorship, whereas in years prior, she wasn’t at all,” the source tells Us. “She would never ask questions about it or go to court.”

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, and Jamie, who divorced in 2002, have different views about the case.

“Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney’s personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn’t think she is prepared to take such a drastic action,” the source explains. “With the conservatorship being extended until the beginning of 2021, Jamie was relieved because all he wants is to keep Britney safe and at her best.”

However, the Grammy winner feels that her dad is trying to keep her conservatorship “hidden away in a closet as a family secret,” her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said in court documents obtained by Us earlier this month. She is also not happy about having less custody of her sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, than her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“Britney wants to live her life on her terms and is very displeased with the current custody arrangement,” the source tells Us. “She needs to see the boys much more than she currently is.”

Through it all, Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, is “trying to be the peacemaker” for their family, the source adds.

Bryan, 43, has led a relatively quiet live in comparison to the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer and their younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. But in July, he sat down for a rare interview on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast and confirmed that Britney has “always wanted to get out of” the conservatorship. While he insisted that it has “been a great thing for our family,” he acknowledged that “having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger