In a landmark court filing, Britney Spears showed support for the #FreeBritney campaign, which fans launched to call for an end to her 12-year conservatorship.

The Princess of Pop, 38, said in court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, September 3, that she wants her conservatorship case to be open to the public, going against her father Jamie Spears’ motion to keep it sealed. Previous hearings have been closed to fans and members of the media, allowing only Britney, her parents, Jamie, 68, and Lynne Spears, temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, lawyers and a few other parties inside the courtroom.

“Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” her attorney said in the filing, noting that there are no medical issues or sensitive issues related to Britney’s sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, to protect from the public.

The Grammy winner’s lawyer then slammed Jamie for calling the #FreeBritney movement “a joke” made up by “all these conspiracy theorists” in an August 1 interview with Page Six.

“Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as [Jamie] reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public,” the attorney said.

TMZ reported that along with the court documents, Britney’s lawyer attached an article about the social media campaign, saying the pop star “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Britney was placed under the conservatorship in February 2008 after her public breakdown. It bars her from making personal and financial decisions without the approval of her court-appointed guardians, which have included Jamie; Montgomery, a licensed fiduciary who temporarily replaced Jamie after his 2018 health scare; and attorney Andrew Wallet, who resigned in 2019 but recently took steps to get back on the case.

The “Toxic” singer said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 17 that she is “strongly opposed” to her dad returning as conservator after Montgomery’s stint ends on February 1, 2021.

“With Jodi in the mix, Britney’s been more driven and hopeful and continues to take steps in the right direction,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the entertainer is “ready to take back control after 12 years.”