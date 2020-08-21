Andrew Wallet, the man who once helped manage Britney Spears’ estate, could return as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, more than a year after Wallet stepped back from his role.

Jamie, 68, filed a petition with the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 18, to have the lawyer back as a co-conservator on his 38-year-old daughter’s estate, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 20.

The documents list the “Toxic” singer’s various investment accounts and assets, totaling $57.4 million as of December 31, 2019. At the time, her cash assets were cited as $2.7 million.

Wallet signed an affidavit saying that he is consenting to act as the co-conservator again with Jamie. The attorney hasn’t involved as a co-conservator since March 4, 2019, when he voluntarily resigned, the docs explain. There will be a hearing on this motion on September 16.

Both Wallet and Jamie were guardians of the “Lucky” singer’s estate beginning in February 2008, when she had a public breakdown. When he resigned in 2019, leaving Jamie sole power over the estate, he requested to dissolve his powers as quickly as possible.

“The conservatorship is engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it therefore is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay,” court documents read at the time.

The legal papers continued: “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein in not granted on an ex parte basis.”

Six months after Jamie became the sole conservator, he relinquished his powers due to “personal health reasons.” The change also came after Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, obtained a restraining order against Jamie for allegedly getting into an altercation with the pair’s eldest son, Sean Preston.

The pop star’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily took over the role in September 2019. Jamie was set to take over again as the conservator, beginning August 22, unless his daughter’s request to remove him as the conservator is granted.

“Britney does want the conservatorship of her as a person to end, but she was concerned that Jamie could attempt to have the temporary conservator removed,” a source told Us in August. “There has been significant improvement in Britney’s overall medical treatment plan, which has been attributed to no longer having her father in charge of her personal life.”

In recent months, the Grammy winner’s fans have called for the conservatorship to end altogether by creating a #FreeBritney social media campaign. Many have attended the singer’s court hearings — with signs in support — as has her ex-husband Jason Alexander.

“I feel, like, it just added to the movement in a positive way,” Alexander, 38, explained. “[I wanted] somebody connected to her to be here cause nobody else is doing it.”