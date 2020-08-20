Holding out hope! Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander wants to be back in the singer’s life in any way possible.

Alexander has kept in touch with the “Toxic” singer, 38, since their 2004 annulment and his feelings for her are still strong. So would he want to get back together with her?

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Alexander, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 19, about rekindling a romance with Spears. “If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that. I’d give it a shot.”

“I’ve got love for her, definitely,” he said while attending a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “But, you know, I’ve had to move on, so it’s kind of like one of those things. It’s not gonna be the end of the world if it don’t happen, but I feel like I’m showing my support.”

He continued: “I’d love to be back in her life some way or another, but this conservatorship is holding that back from happening. We never were given a shot the first time around. If there’s feeling still there, maybe we see where they go but that’s not — you know that’s on her.”

Spears and Alexander have been friends since childhood and in 2004 the pair got married in Vegas. They were famously hitched for 55 hours before the marriage was annulled.

Despite going their separate ways, Alexander wanted to be there for the musician as she waits to find out if her father, Jamie Spears, will be removed as her conservator permanently.

“I want to see Britney get what she rightly deserves,” he said. “And from personal conversations [we’ve had], she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. Yeah, it’s time for it be over with.”

Alexander revealed that he spoke to the media and attended the event to prove he’s got the “Lucky” singer’s back.

“I feel, like, it just added to the movement in a positive way,” Alexander explained. “[I wanted] somebody connected to her to be here cause nobody else is doing it.”

He then shaded Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, saying, “You know, where’s Sam at? I don’t see anybody. I feel like [somebody] should be standing up for her doing it.”

Alexander commented on the popstar’s relationship with Asghari, 26, who she’s been dating since October 2016.

“I don’t know him. He looks like he’s in good shape, but I’m good shape too, so bravos to him,” he told Us. “He’s a lot younger than me. He’s been given a great opportunity to be involved with Britney and she’s got some type of feelings for him, I guess.”

The Grammy winner is currently waiting for a court to decide whether her father will become her conservator once again. Jamie, 68, was originally named Britney’s conservator after her February 2008 breakdown. He relinquished his powers in September 2019 to Jodi Montgomery amid “personal health reasons” and a restraining order obtained against him by Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after Jamie allegedly got into an altercation with the former couple’s eldest son, Sean Preston.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez