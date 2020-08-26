Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since February 2008, barring her from making even the most mundane decisions without approval. But now, she is fighting for her freedom.

“Britney wants to be her own person and not be treated like a child,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

On August 17, the Princess of Pop, 38, took the first steps toward regaining control of her life when she filed court documents requesting to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

“She’s ready to take back control after 12 years,” a second insider tells Us.

Jamie, 68, became Britney’s legal guardian after her public breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13. The former building contractor split the role with attorney Andrew Wallet (who resigned in March 2019) before temporarily relinquishing his powers to Jodi Montgomery, a licensed fiduciary in California, in September 2019. After Britney sought to remove her dad and keep Montgomery on the case, Jamie requested to bring back Wallet, a dizzying shake-up in an already complex situation.

“With Jodi in the mix, Britney’s been more driven and hopeful and continues to take steps in the right direction,” the second insider tells Us.

A source close to Jamie, however, argues that Montgomery is “an outsider” who “doesn’t know the extent of Britney’s struggles.”

And yet, the Grammy winner is still holding out hope. “[She] knows the conservatorship will end,” a source close to Britney tells Us. “She’s happy to have the support of fans and the public.”

For more on Britney’s conservatorship drama, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.