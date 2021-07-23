Doing things her way! Britney Spears is excited to take back control of her life — and she already has plans for what she would like to do first.

“It’s been a while since I drove alone and well let’s just say it’s a DIFFERENT BALLGAME …” Spears, 39, captioned a video of herself dancing via Instagram on Thursday, July 22. “I’m not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I’m just getting here … THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT!!!!”

She continued: “Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream … She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her … and thinking about having a six pack like @jlo … Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video !!!! Again this is me with hope … love … and intention … by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house 😂😉😉 !!!!!”

The singer is currently trying to end the conservatorship that she has been placed under since 2008. Britney has not been allowed to make major financial decisions, with her father, Jamie Spears, being in charge. She has also had Jodi Montgomery handling her personal decisions since September 2019.

During a court hearing last month, Britney acknowledged that she wanted her freedom.

“I just want my life back,” the “Toxic” singer explained. “It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I’m great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am.”

Since then, Britney has been granted the right to choose her own attorney to represent her for the first time since the conservatorship started. The performer chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who has made it clear that he intends to get Jamie removed as her conservator.

“First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart said on July 19. “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming.”

The attorney explained that he will be focused on helping Britney.

”Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” he added.

Meanwhile, Britney has been using social media to keep her fans updated and even offered them a glimpse at a major milestone.

“[‘Lonely’ is a] song I wrote that I was proud of,” the Grammy winner was heard telling her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, while they were in a car in a since-deleted Instagram Story video on July 18.

“Really?” Asghari, 27, replied. “I love this song.”

The clip showed Britney singing along to her lyrics and hinted at the significance after she told the judge in June that she just wanted “for [her] boyfriend to be able to drive [her] in his car.”