From every angle. After Britney Spears broke her silence on her conservatorship earlier this year, the race to tell her story began.

Hulu originally tackled the topic in February, before Spears, 39, publicly addressed her conservatorship, in the sixth episode of their documentary series The New York Times Presents.

“Framing Britney Spears” featured interviews from many people that were close to the singer, including her former assistant and family friend Felicia Culotta. The #FreeBritney movement was also explored as questions were raised about Spears’ conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008.

After the documentary made headlines, the “Circus” performer took to social media to express her issues with the way it focused on her life.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” Spears wrote via Instagram at the time. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

Two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hulu’s feature on Spears “turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now.” She shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears later spoke about her issues with the conservatorship for the first time publicly to a judge during a June court hearing.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she said at the time. “And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I’m great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am.”

The dancer also added that she “would like to be able to share my story with the world.”

Earlier this week, Netflix announced their own deep dive into Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and his role as the assigned conservator over his daughter’s estate. The feature is set to be released on Tuesday, September 28.

That same week, Hulu followed up with an announcement that they were releasing a sequel to “Framing Britney Spears” on Friday, September 24, ahead of Netflix’s documentary debut.

“Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly,” producer Liz Day explained about the Hulu film in a statement, according to TVLine. “We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

With CNN also announcing their own feature on Britney’s conservatorship battle, the focus on the performer will be at an all-time high ahead of her next scheduled court hearing on Wednesday, September 29.

