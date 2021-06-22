Olivia Rodrigo’s Schoolgirl Outfit Is Giving Us Major Britney Spears Vibes

Blast from the past! Emma Chamberlain has summoned the return of yoga pants, Hailey Bieber has made butterfly clips cool again and, now, Olivia Rodrigo is bringing back Britney Spears’ ever-iconic “…Baby One More Time” school girl attire.

The 18-year-old singer took to Instagram this weekend to share a “stupid little dump” of photos, including one which appears to be taken backstage while filming a music video.

A quick look at her attire, and it’s hard to deny that the “Sour” songstress had Spears in mind when picking out her outfit. From the pleated skirt to the collared shirt, the similarities between Rodrigo’s ensemble and Spears’ 1998 music video look are striking.

That said, the “Brutal” singer, who had a little help from stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, gave the school girl vibe her own punk-rock spin — and skipped out on the pigtails.

Her plaid skirt was thrifted from Already Vintage and is by Vivienne Westwood, while her cropped black and white collared shirt is by Mirror Palais.

When it came to accessories, she certainly showed off her edgy style, opting for chunky combat boots and layered jewelry by SAF SAFU and JIWINAIA.

The fabulous fashion moment wasn’t lost on fans either. “THAT BRITNEY SPEARS VIBE IN THE SECOND PIC OLIVIA,” one fan wrote. Another quipped: “Hit me baby one more time!!”

Spears isn’t the only pop star Rodrigo has been linked to recently — she’s also been linked to Paramore and Taylor Swift.

The former comparison went viral on TikTok after fans realized that “Good 4 U” sounds pretty similar to Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

As for Swift? Not only has Rodrigo been vocal about the Folklore singer’s influence on her career, but she also gave her songwriting credit on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

“We interpolated ‘New Year’s Day,’ which is Taylor’s song from Reputation,” she explained in an interview with Zach Sang.

“I came up with the ‘1 Step Forward’ concept, and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus…I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of ‘New Year’s Day,” she revealed. “I think they’re really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved and it’s on the record now.”

Fans couldn’t be more obsessed with the duo’s budding friendship. Earlier this year, Swift sent Rodrigo a handwritten note along with the ring she wore when she wrote Red.

They later met for the first time at the 2021 BRIT Awards. Now, fans are hoping that Rodrigo will collaborate with the Grammy winner on Red (Taylor’s Version), which is being released on November 19, 2021.