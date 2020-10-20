Beach babe! Britney Spears shows off her toned physique in all kinds of super stylish swimwear, modeling her favorite looks in an Instagram video.

On Monday, October 19, the 38-year-old posted two videos to Instagram showing off some of her hottest, barely-there swim styles.

In the first video, the “Toxic” singer rocks a green snakeskin print number, which she explains is the same one she wore to the beach three days prior. “But I said hey, why not give it another shot,” she says. “But while I’m at it I just wanted to let you guys know the five most important things you need to bring when you go to the beach. A towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog and a hat.”

For the second clip, the blonde beauty simply walks in and out of frame, modeling all kinds of different two-pieces as The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” plays. There’s a simply stunning white ruffled suit, a chic burnt orange string bikini and a pale blue print one.

“I wasn’t sure which bathing suit to wear on my next trip,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “So I said why not give them all a go 🤷🏼‍♀️👙😜🙄⭐️ !!!!!”

All of the suits — even the snake print piece — are accessorized with a statement, arrowhead necklace with a pearl-adorned chain.

The pop star has been changing up her signature peasant blouse look quite a bit on social media lately. For instance, on October 5, she posted a pic to Instagram in jeans, a button-up flannel, gray Birkenstocks and black frame glasses. “Instagram versus Reality,” she captioned the post. “ I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!” She looked almost unrecognizable

but so relatable!

Keep scrolling to see Spears model her favorite bikini looks.

