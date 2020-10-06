Britney Spears Ditches Her Signature Outfit and Looks Totally Different

New look, who this? Britney Spears said goodbye to her signature peasant blouse and shorts combo for a totally different outfit — and she’s never looked more relatable!

On Monday, October 5, the 38-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to show off her more “realistic” everyday look. It included a pair of jeans, a button-up flannel shirt, gray Birkenstocks and black frame glasses.

“Instagram versus Reality,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “ I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!”

She continued to explain that at times, she can feel uncomfortable posting photos when she’s not all done-up, but she’s working on finding the strength to get past that. “I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for,” she wrote. “So I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!”

These days, the “Baby One More Time” singer typically likes to get dressed up in a ruffled, pleated, feminine top. In fact, this type of shirt has become such a part of her social media aesthetic that she’s even had to defend it against Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a. The Fat Jewish.

“This little clip is a message for @thefatjewish 😳😂🤷‍♀️😂 …. yes I do own a peasant midriff top for every day of the week,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on August 13. In the accompanying video, the pop star models a cropped off-the-shoulder blouse with a blue floral print and a pair of itty-bitty white shorts.

But changing up her social media ensemble isn’t the only way she’s been paring down her appearance. Back in July, she took to Instagram to share why she prefers a no-makeup look. “Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on July 20, alongside a makeup-free selfie. “I mean a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless … I think a natural look is the way to go.”

