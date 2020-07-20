Britney Spears is no stranger to glitz and glam! But according to the 38-year-old singer’s latest Instagram post, these days she prefers a no-makeup makeup look.

She shared this epiphany with her 26 million Instagram followers on Monday, July 20, along with a selfie rocking an off-the-shoulder floral top and an edgy black choker necklace. It appears as though Spears went without any lip color or heavy foundation, but she did put on a few coats of mascara on her upper and lower lashes.

In the accompanying caption, Spears wrote, “Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go … I mean a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless … I think a natural look is the way to go.”

She continued, “It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better. Pssss YES …. I know I’m wearing mascara in this 😉!!!!”

Celebs and normal people alike took to the comments section to support the singer. Demi Lovato commented, “Beautiful 💗.” Fans couldn’t help but point out that Spears ditched the smudged black eyeliner, which she’s received lots of criticism about in the past.

“We see your beautiful eyes Britney 💖💖💖💖💖 YES!!” one follower wrote. Another commented, “Yaaassss to no eyeliner!”

In recent weeks, the Mississippi native has had lots of at-home photo shoots featuring the infamous smudged liner. But judging from her latest post, those might be the last smokey-eyed looks her fans will see for a while.

Keeping with her recent decision to be casual and low-key, the “Toxic” singer cut her own bangs last month. She posted a selfie wearing a pink bikini with animal print trim to show off her piecey, freshly cut fringe.

“I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. Clearly, Spears is perfecting her at-home beauty routine in quarantine!

