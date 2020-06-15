Britney Spears has a new ‘do! The 38-year-old singer took to the ‘gram on Monday, June 15, to show her 24.5 million Instagram followers her beachy fringe.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

In the selfie, snapped outdoors, the Grammy winner wore a pink bikini featuring animal print trim. She accessorized the swimwear with an edgy black choker.

But the obvious focal point is Spears’ hair and those freshly cut bangs! For the photo shoot, the “Womanizer” singer wore her blonde locks down in a half-up, half-down hairstyle that complemented the fringe.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

“I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. It’s unclear as to whether Spears actually cut them herself or got them done by an expert.

Fans complimented Spears’ bangs, but they also were particularly fond of her casual eye makeup look. Critics tend to point out her heavy makeup, but in these pics, she wore just a touch of black liner on her waterline. And the people loved it!

“Cute!! Your makeup looks great too! 🔥,” one user wrote. Another commented, “So cute! And I love the lighter eye look ♥️.”

On May 18, Spears opened up about her complicated and emotional relationship with her bangs, which dates back to elementary school.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get Couples Haircuts at Sally Hershberger Salon

“I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday,” the “Toxic” singer wrote in an Instagram post. “It was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off.”

“All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing,” she continued. “I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead!!!!’ I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!!”

“I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!!” she concluded. “People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)