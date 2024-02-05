Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As moms, it can be easy to fall into a fashion rut. There isn’t usually any time or energy left to spare when it comes to getting dressed up. If pajama pants and a tee are all you can do, they’re all you can do.

That said, if you’ve been missing feeling cute, stylish and trendy, we’re here to help you out. We’re going to link you straight to pieces that require no more effort to wear than a PJ set — but look way, way more fashionable. These comfy-chic finds are going to be everything to a busy mom. Shop below!

Two-Piece Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite! We’re such lounge set fanatics, it can be hard to narrow down the options. Thinking ahead to spring, however, this Anrabess set‘s collared short-sleeve top and wide-leg pants are calling out to Us!

2. Upgraded Sweat Set! Trade out the baggy grey sweatsuit for this flowy Lentta sweater set, featuring an adorable trim and soft knit!

3. Warm Weather Wardrobe! Living in a warmer, sunnier climate? Ready for summer? Either way, make sure to check out this BTFBM lounge set!

4. Trending! Stay on trend without even trying with this Automet set. It comes with a half-zip sweatshirt top and drawstring bottoms!

5. Bonus! One more — because, again, we can’t get enough of these sets. If you’re thinking about crop tops again, make sure you don’t skip over this Qinsen set!

Tops

6. Pure Athleisure! lululemon’s elevated basics are always a good idea, especially if you’re into the athleisure vibe. Just check out this Back In Action V-Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt!

7. Fun With Peplums! Digging the renewed peplum trend? This Soly Hux waffle top would look so cute with skinny jeans — though we’re also very on board with leggings as pants!

8. The New Classic! We typically associate button-up shirts with more formal, professional settings. This timeless Astylish top, however, proves that the style can be comfier than we ever imagined!

9. Deal Alert! If you’re finding this in time, Express is currently offering 40% off all tops. We’re making sure this ribbed, cinched-hem top has a chance at starting off your shopping cart!

Bottoms

10. Soft and Silky! Put down the patterned PJ pants! These Allegra K satin joggers will be your new go-tos. Extra points for the color selection — and the stretchy waistband!

11. Short Notice! If you typically hate shorts, these Spanx Perfect Trouser Shorts are going to change everything. They’re so worth the price!

12. Flowy Fashion! Who needs jeans when you have a pair of these Waitfairy ribbed pants in your wardrobe? Who knew pants like this could look so sophisticated?

13. Skort Style! Short skirts can be a bit annoying to deal with, especially if you’re picking up little ones. That’s why we’re obsessed with the current skort trend. This Ododos skort is the perfect fashion hack!

Shoes

14. Slipper Substitute! You may not be able to wear your regular slippers to the bar, but these indoor/outdoor Acorn tweed slippers are the next best thing . . . if not even better!

15. More Mocs! Accent a boho-chic outfit with a pair of these Floopi moccasins. They come in 15 different colors!

16. Lace-Free Life! Ditch the lace-up sneakers and opt for a pair of these cushiony Dearfoams slip-ons. The faux-fur lining accent is everything!

17. Oh My Clog! While your regular Croc might not be suitable for all occasions, this Mellow Recovery Clog from the brand is a little more versatile. Grab a pair from Zappos!

