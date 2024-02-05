Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever fall in love with a piece on the internet — but can’t convince yourself to make the purchase? Maybe the price is too high or the shipping isn’t free. Even worse is when you’re ready with your credit card . . . but the item sells out.

This is what’s happening with Us and Free People’s FP Movement Scout It Out vest. This fan-favorite piece is totally unavailable right now — but even when it was in stock, it was pushing the limits of many shoppers’ budgets at $98. That’s why we were so thrilled when we spotted this Yeokou vest on Amazon!

Get the Yeokou Fleece Vest for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

This vest is a great doppelgänger for the FP Movement piece, but its price clocks in at 60% less. Even more important? It’s in stock — and on Prime! You can even grab it in five colors. Sizes range from S-XL, though you may want to consider the boxy, oversized fit when adding to cart!

This fuzzy sherpa vest has a button-up placket with a standing neckline — or fold-down collar, depending on how you style it. It also has wide arm holes and warm hand pockets. One of our favorite features, however, is adjustable ribbon drawcord at the hem. It not only lets you cinch and customize your fit, but it adds cute bow accents to your outfit. Very on trend!

This vest is just the perfect outfit finisher. Slip it on over basically any look and boom — you have a selfie-worthy outfit. From simple, effortless ensembles to thought-out ‘fits for group get-togethers, this vest is ready for it all!

Style this hidden gem with jeans and a long-sleeve top, with leggings and a sports bra, with an LBD and Ugg boots or with a crew neck and biker shorts. Make sure to involve it for a little après-ski moment or for an early spring brunch with your besties. Just warning you though — they’re going to want to know how you got your hands on this beauty!

Not your style? See more from Yeokou here and explore more stylish vests at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

