This Halara Jumpsuit Lookalike Is My Go-To Shopping Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I absolutely love a jumpsuit. It’s such an easy and fun solution to dressing up with a top and pants, the whole rigmarole. It’s one of my favorite ways to just go casual while spending time out and about – so I don’t feel overdone or anything like that. I kept seeing the perfect one for me on Instagram, but I never bit when the ad came to me.

Related: 17 Loose-Fitting Jumpsuits We Love More Than Form-Fitting Ones Jumpsuit joy! We love how jumpsuits make getting dressed so easy. No more worrying about coordinating tops and bottoms — and we get to skip the potential wardrobe malfunctions and restrictive designs of dresses. For summer, especially, we’re all about loose-fitting jumpsuits, whether they have wide-leg silhouettes or a slouchy, easy-going fit all around. Want […]

For some reason, however, when I saw this particular jumpsuit I was enamored. I knew I had to have it. And for one reason: it seems to be more adept at providing me with that devil may care, just rolled out of bed look, like I simply don’t care what I look like. So I bought it, and I’ve been living in it every time I go out shopping. It just feels good to be uninhibited while doing my favorite thing, after all.

If you’re thinking you might want to do something similar, let me put you on to this lookalike Halara jumpsuit. It’s just $29 right now, which is 46% off its normal price of $54. And you’ll want to act fast if you want to get your own.

Get the Automet Jumpsuit Summer Romper for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Automet Jumpsuit Summer Romper is exactly like wearing a pair of thin, lightweight overalls, but you don’t have worry about buckles or sharp, jagged zippers slicing into your skin. It’s just soft, comfortable, fabric that feels like pajamas, except you can wear it with a top and feel like you’re really doing something, you know? At least, that’s what it does for me.

It has spaghetti straps, which I love because I don’t get hot, and I can show off my tattoos on my arms and shoulders. It’s stretchy, breathable, and fits loose enough that it never gets in the way. I can do everything on my list of errands for the day and it never impedes me. That’s the perfect jumpsuit.

Get the Automet Jumpsuit Summer Romper for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want the easiest, most adorable jumpsuit that feels like silk flowing around your body with pockets, spaghetti straps, and plenty of colors to choose from, this is the one for you. It definitely is for me, and I’m already thinking about buying another!

Get the Automet Jumpsuit Summer Romper for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Adorable Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Your Late-Summer Adventures If you’re experimenting with adding pants back into your summer wardrobe now that we’re easing into August, the ultimate solution might be a light and flowy jumpsuit! It’s not as heavy as a pair of jeans, but offers more coverage than shorts — and of course, you have the cute romper style working for ya […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Automet products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!