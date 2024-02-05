Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t always think too much about the condition of our feet — especially in the winter. We give our face and body tons of attention with serums, creams, scrubs, etc., but our feet are a bit of an afterthought, as they’re always covered up with socks and boots.

When the weather starts to warm up for spring and we pull our sandals out, however, we quickly realize that all is not quite as well as it seemed. Our feet are so visibly dry, cracking, callused — we can’t show them like this. We need help, stat!

Get the ZenToes Moisturizing Fuzzy Sleep Socks, Two Pairs (originally $15) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

While peeling foot masks exist, we know many shoppers may want to skip the flaking skin part of the process, which can be a bit . . . unsightly. Plus, you’ll need something for in between sessions!

Let Us introduce you to the ZenToes Moisturizing Fuzzy Sleep Socks! You can’t tell from the outside, but on the inside, these toeless socks have a gel lining. This lining is infused with soothing, healing jojoba seed oil, antioxidant-rich olive oil and moisturizing, anti-inflammatory vitamin E to hydrate and smooth out dry, rough skin.

You can also add lotion, balm or aloe, perhaps, to your heels for extra moisture. One shopper recommended castor oil as well!

One big reason shoppers love these soft socks — which have nearly 13,000 ratings — is that they’re not too hot or uncomfortable for sleeping. “For someone who dislikes wearing socks to bed, these were surprisingly comfortable and kept my feet cool while simultaneously moisturizing my heels,” one reviewer wrote.

Another happy customer noted how wearing them at night has begun to make a big difference in their feet: “They are exceptionally soft and have a cozy gel lining in the heel that make your feet feel amazing. I have been more consistent using these sleep socks than anything else and it is really starting to show. The heels on my feet are looking and feeling better than they have in a long time.”

These unisex, reusable moisturizing socks come in multiple colors, and each pack comes with two pairs of socks. Hand wash them to keep them in good shape! Grab a pair for yourself or for someone else who’s on their feet all day. Sandals, here we come!

