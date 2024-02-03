Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Protecting your skin from the sun and its harmful rays is a 24/7 job — seriously! Whether it’s super chilly or scorching outside, wearing sunscreen, you should always include sunscreen in your beauty routine. Ayo Edebiri is known for starring in shows like The Bear and Big Mouth — and she knows a thing or two about serving an effortless look! We found her favorite lightweight sunscreen for $37 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist in 2022, Edebiri said she uses this sunscreen everyday. “I got this sunscreen when I was traveling and ran out of my old one,” Edebiri told the publication. “And now, 20 years later, here we are, more in love than ever. I use it every day on my face and body. It never feels too heavy or oily. And it doesn’t leave me white-cast or blue, which I love! Brown-skinned people, do you see this? Do you read this? Hello.”

The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen will make a great addition to any beauty regimen. It has a lightweight, non-greasy formulation that features minerals like zin, and it’s suitable for usage under makeup. Also, it has SPF 50 protection to aid in shielding your skin from UVA rays, UVB rays and blue light.

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 3, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To apply this sunscreen, a little goes a long way! Don’t overdo it! Apply a little bit in circles around your face, and make sure to highlight your t-zone to provide maximum coverage.

La Roche-Posay is a beloved beauty brand with millions of fans globally, but one Amazon reviewer fawned, “I’ve used this for a long time, and I’m so glad it works as well as it does. I wear it every day, and I never break out from it. My makeup wears well over it, and it never leaves a white cast, even if I don’t wear foundation. I hope this never stops being made!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “This sunscreen is the best I’ve found. I have been using it for years. It has a low viscosity (more liquidy than lotion-y) and disappears upon application, leaving no white residue. It works perfectly under makeup and even over makeup when I go to re-apply sunscreen later on in the day. Although it costs more initially, as compared to other drugstore brands, but a little goes a very long way, so in the end, the price is appropriate.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “I wish I’d had this product 20 years ago – I probably wouldn’t be at the dermatologist so often now. It takes a little bit of time to “soak in” and not look white, but it lasts well even when you are sweating. I was so surprised this past weekend- I was out for 5 hours, walking & sweating and wiping my face, but I didn’t get sunburned at all. It works great on my sensitive lips, too! I’m so HAPPY I found this product!”

So, if you’re looking for your next lightweight sunscreen to protect your beautiful skin, then this Ayo Edebiri-approved option could be your next holy grail!

