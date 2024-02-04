Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Acne is a common challenge that almost everyone faces at some point in their life. Even if you think you’re exempt from this common skin woe, it could still strike at any time. No matter your gender, hormonal changes (such as menopause) can unexpectedly lead to skin issues, including a fresh patch of pimples. I know, it’s not the most pleasant thought — but I’m here to offer some assistance.

While I wouldn’t recommend this product for treating a large area of breakouts, it can work wonders for those pesky pimples that pop up before an important event like a date or wedding. (Hey, it might even be your own!) Enter: Mighty Patch — explicitly designed for pimple emergencies. No need to panic! Just cleanse your face, apply one of these patches to your blemish and witness the magic unfold.

Get Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original hydrocolloid patches at Amazon for just $12!

Related: Get the Skin of Your Dreams With This Creamy Moisturizer It can sometimes be a struggle to find the best moisturizer for your body. You might be allergic to the ingredients in one, hate the way another feels on your skin, or find the scent in another too overpowering. But you want to have silky smooth skin that feels clean, moisturized, and comfortable. What are […]

Each patch is made of medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gel-like substance renowned for its ability to absorb impurities and protect scabs. When you place the transparent strip over the pimple, it will gradually turn white as it extracts impurities over the course of six to eight hours. Not only does it claim to reduce the size of the blemish, but it can also act as a protective barrier, preventing unconscious picking or scratching.

And while we’re on the topic, let’s address picking. Like they say to drugs: “Just say no.” Dermatologists strongly advise against picking and popping your zits. Doing so can exacerbate the issue, leading to more breakouts. So, let’s approach this problem wisely and tackle it head on with this simple-to-use pimple patch. The patch shouldn’t cause any redness or irritation, and it can withstand a night of pillow-squishing, tossing and turning. Every box comes with 36 adhesive patches for just $12; if you order them on a subscription, you’ll pay even less!

Get the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original hydrocolloid patches at Amazon for just $12!

This product is a bestseller on Amazon with over 139,000 ratings! One satisfied customer described it as a “must-have” in their skincare routine: “Perfect for whiteheads! I apply these right after washing my face, and they work like a charm. The patches absorb blemish gunk, preventing the spread of bacteria. They accelerate healing and adhere well to clean, dry skin.” It works effectively on all skin types, whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, including those with sensitivities.

Another shopper confirms that “the hype is real,” adding, “When I take these off, I can see a visible difference!! If you needed a sign to get these, this is your sign!!” Grab these patches for current blemish issues or to have on hand for ones that arise when you least expect it, ensuring you can tackle those pesky spots in a pinch.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Hero Cosmetics here and explore more skincare treatments here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us