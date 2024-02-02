Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It can sometimes be a struggle to find the best moisturizer for your body. You might be allergic to the ingredients in one, hate the way another feels on your skin, or find the scent in another too overpowering. But you want to have silky smooth skin that feels clean, moisturized, and comfortable. What are you supposed to do?

You go on the hunt to find something that works for you, and you hold it close to you. And in this case, you may have very well stumbled upon the best body moisturizer for clean, healthy, and nourished skin. All that and more, thanks to skincare brand Tula.

Tula’s nutrient-packed Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer has the goods to make you feel like you’ve just been drenched in a barrel of skin-loving oils and lavished with a milk bath every single day. And best of all, you can buy it right now!

The Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer can make your skin plush and hydrated, with a nourishing luminous glow after you apply it, no matter where you put it. It has a soft vanilla coconut scent and never feels sticky or tacky on your skin, long after you slather it on, and you will want to slather it.

You can chalk up this moisturizer’s effectiveness to its incluson of yuzu, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and more. It’s also free of bad-for-you ingredients like formaldehyde, phthalates, and all those other additives that you don’t want to see in skincare.

All this, and it’s just $38 for an entire jar! You’ll be going through a few different containers after you see what this body cream can do for your skin though, so good thing it’s affordable!

If you’re curious about what this body cream can do for you, head on over to Tula and give it a look. You’ll be hooked for life.

Get the Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer for just $38 at Tula! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

