Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Introducing the lips you deserve: full, vibrant and hydrated to the max. Winter can be unforgiving, which is why I typically reach for lip balm every five seconds. However, I’ve recently discovered the ultimate luxurious option: Charlotte Tilbury’s Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm.

Hyaluronic acid is renowned for its hydrating properties, drawing moisture to the surface of your skin and imparting a plump, youthful appearance to your lips. This balm is also packed with C-peptide to reduce the appearance of fine lines so your lips are smooth, polished and pristine. According to Charlotte Tilbury’s site, clinical trials have demonstrated that users experienced their lips becoming “visibly smoother by 181% after 28 days” and more “hydrated by 129% after 1 hour!”

I can personally attest to this after using this product for the past month. I’ve considered trying injectables, but after using this pigmented lip balm, I believe topical application is the right choice for me!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm at Revolve for just $35! Also available directly from Charlotte Tilbury!

Related: This 'Hydrating' Glow Getter Set From Coco & Eve Is 20% Off Right Now Now that we’re finally accustomed to the brisk winter weather and have gotten our outerwear situation under control, skincare is a main focal point. Quite frankly, the season can suck the life out of our skin — but it doesn’t have to! From hydrating facial cleansers to nourishing moisturizers, finding the ideal beauty balance is […]

Thanks to an acne medication, my lips have been left permanently parched. However, this lipstick balm seals in moisture and makes me feel beautiful, alleviating my daily struggle. A five-star reviewer agrees, stating, “I have big lips that are always dry thanks to medication I take. I’m always searching for a good lip product and I’m so happy I found this! Hydrating, silky, and great color!”

If you’re going for a full pout, line your lips with the brand’s Lip Cheat pencil around the edges and blur with a cotton swab. Then apply this magical balm to your lips. The applicator requires an anti-clockwise twist, but beware — once you twist, it can’t be retracted. Only twist out the amount needed for your application.

One of the reasons I trust Tilbury is her commitment to animal welfare, as evidenced by her Leaping Bunny Certification. According to the site, “At Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, it was important to us that we meet the rigorous globally applied criteria which extend over and above laws governing animal testing and include ongoing independent audits as we are committed to maintaining our cruelty-free status.” All around, this tinted balm is exactly what I need this season for luxurious lips. After trying it for yourself, I’m positive you’ll agree.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm at Revolve for just $35! Also available directly from Charlotte Tilbury!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Charlotte Tilbury here and explore more beauty buys at Revolve here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us