Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

“Can’t get enough” of Jennifer Lopez’s beauty secrets? Same. We even look back through old videos and interviews from time to time to make sure we’re not forgetting anything. We were doing just that today, and we ended up with major eyebrow inspiration!

In December 2022, J. Lo walked viewers through her skincare and makeup routine for a dewy glow in a video for Vogue. A key part of her process was brushing out and filling in her brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: A Heat Protectant and Hair Spray in 1? Save 20% on This Professional Pick Our entire day hinges on the state of our hair. A good hair day will likely lead to a good day, while a bad hair day automatically means a bad day. Period. This is why it’s so important to have all of the right products that set your locks up for success time and time […]

Lopez picked up this dual-sided makeup favorite and began brushing out her brows before flipping it to the pencil side. “We all have imperfections in our eyebrows that we have to fill in, so I’m gonna fill in,” she said.

“I had a chicken pock right here back in the day,” she explained while coloring in one brow. “But this eyebrow,” she said after switching sides, “kinda stops shorter than the other one, so I just bring that out a bit.”

Lopez is one of many A-list beauty icons who uses this pencil, including Kylie Jenner!

This retractable pencil features a spoolie on one side and a slim, precise pencil tip on the other. This tip helps to create realistic detail to mimic real hair. We also love that it’s retractable. No more broken, smushed or dirty pencil tips!

This brow pencil’s formula is smudge-proof, boasting a long wear time and a high color payoff. It comes in 12 shades, by the way, making it easy to find your perfect match!

This vegan, cruelty-free pick is available on Prime in every color. It’s a premium beauty pick that we find is well, well worth the money. Your brows affect your whole look — might as well make that look just a little closer to J. Lo’s!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Anastasia Beverly Hills here and explore more eyebrow makeup here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Glow Like Jennifer Garner With This Chanel Bronzing Cream If we could be friends with any celebrity, we’d probably choose Jennifer Garner. Between her sunny demeanor and her relatable social media presence, she truly is America’s Sweetheart! It’s refreshing to see a star who is so comfortable in her own skin that she often opts for a fresh face rather than full glam. In […]