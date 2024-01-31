Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If we could be friends with any celebrity, we’d probably choose Jennifer Garner. Between her sunny demeanor and her relatable social media presence, she truly is America’s Sweetheart! It’s refreshing to see a star who is so comfortable in her own skin that she often opts for a fresh face rather than full glam. In fact, the Alias alum recently revealed that during the pandemic, her makeup artist taught her tips over Zoom “because I [had] no idea what was going on.” That’s how Garner figured out “the importance of a bronzer!”
Chanel’s Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, to be exact. In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, she said, “I do a little of this [applying the bronzer on a fluffy brush] and then I put a little on my hand so it’s all mushed in. You gotta do the neck. You don’t want to look like a popsicle.” (Did we mention she was funny too?!) After application, Garner cooed, “Ooh! Look who’s coming to life!” That’s how we feel every time we get a spray tan!
If you want to glow like Garner, then keep scrolling to shop this luxury bronzer.
Now we know the secret behind Garner’s healthy glow — it’s the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream. This lightweight cream-gel bronzer delivers a sun-kissed complexion with a velvety matte finish. We love a creamy bronzer that just melts into your skin! Not heavy or cakey.
Formulated with mineral waxes and soft-focus powders, this bronzer smooths your skin while adding natural-looking color. Meanwhile, the light-reflecting pigments illuminate your skin for a radiant effect. Oh, and since this product is non-comedogenic, it helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts.
It should come as no surprise that this top-rated bronzing cream has earned rave reviews from Chanel customers. “This is the best bronzer ever,” one shopper declared. “I use it for contouring and the buttery feel on my skin and ease of blending is so satisfying and therapeutic.” Sounds divine! Another customer agreed, calling this product the “best bronzer and so beautiful!! It’s creamy, pigmented and so easy to blend. Literally makes you look like you been in the sun.”
You can use this bronzer as contour to accentuate your cheekbones, sculpt your jawline and create the illusion of a smaller forehead and nose. But you can also use this cream for a bronzed glow all over your face, shoulders and décolleté.
It may be the winter, but you can shine like it’s summer with the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream!
