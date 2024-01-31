Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

She sings, she acts, she produces — Selena Gomez does everything, and she does it well! If you’re somehow unaware of her successes off-screen and outside of the recording booth, Gomez is the founder of makeup brand Rare Beauty, a well-priced label aiming to break down unrealistic standards and help women embrace their natural beauty in the process. The goal is not to encourage hiding in makeup, rather to use makeup to highlight what makes each of Us unique. Love!

Behind the empowering message is a slew of high-quality products which are certain to give you a confidence boost. We’ve decided to highlight five of Rare Beauty’s best-selling products for every step of your routine. Ready to glow? Read on!

Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks

When you want to contour your face but don’t want a powder that cakes and rubs off, you need a cream bronzer. This one glides effortlessly onto your skin, doesn’t fade and doesn’t clog pores. Wins all around!

Get the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks for $26 at Sephora!

Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

This shimmery Allure Best of Beauty Award winner will highlight your beautiful cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of your nose while giving your skin a subtle sparkle. Bonus: it doubles as eyeshadow!

Get the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter for $25 at Sephora!

All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

Who wouldn’t want an eyeshadow stick that works as an eyeshadow, eyeliner and eye corner highlighter? This formula is extra buildable and easy to layer. Plus, it lasts all day, so no need to worry about losing your glow!

Get the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick for $22 at Sephora!

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

It doesn’t matter if your eyelashes are thick, thin, long or short, this mascara is designed to volumize, curl and lengthen — all at the same time. Castor oil conditions the lashes, softening them to give you a fuller appearance.

Get the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara for $20 at Sephora!

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Choose from 13 different colors of this liquid blush beloved by thousands of reviewers. Whether you prefer matte or dewy is more your speed, there’s a shade for you! You’ll adore the silky smooth texture of this liquid blush.

Get the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for $23 at Sephora!

