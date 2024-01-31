Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bethenny Frankel is a self-proclaimed drugstore queen. The mogul prefers to buy affordable cosmetics from her local CVS and Walgreens, although she admitted in a recent TikTok that she’s a snob when it comes to fragrance. “I’m not one who is running into the drugstore to get a fragrance,” she explained in the clip. Perfume is one of the only beauty products she considers worthy of a splurge. However, her current go-to — Future Society Haunted Rose Eau de Parfum — is relatively inexpensive compared to other high quality scents.

Related: This Tropical Floral Perfume Oil Is Reportedly One of Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Scents There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most beloved A-listers. With her bubbly personality and heart of gold, I can’t help but imagine she would wear a fragrance that matches that effervescent aura — and turns out, I was right on the money! According to the brand, the star has been a […]

At $98 for 1.7 oz, you get a lot of bang for your buck… and one of the most interesting perfumes of all time. You see, Future Society blends their fragrances with notes from extinct flowers. This revival is made possible with the help of biotechnology, which allows the noses of today sniff the flowers of the past. “Future Society is the future of fragrance,” Frankel marvels in the video. “This is like fine wine.”

Get the Future Society Haunted Rose Eau de Parfum for $98 at Nordstrom!

So what does Haunted Rose smell like? According to Frankel, it’s the “perfect musky floral.” Far from your grandma’s rose perfume, this sweet-yet-vibrant fragrance melds delicate rose with juicy passionfruit for a bright opening. As it dries, saffron and black pepper add an unexpected spice before it mellows and warms into a haze of sandalwood. While some rose-and-musk-centric perfumes can be cloying and headache-inducing, Frankel promises you won’t experience that with this long-lasting fragrance. “I still have this on a sweater from the other day and I’m thrilled about it,” she gushes.

“This is something I thought I honestly didn’t need. But I put it on and it was amazing. I’m obsessed,” Frankel marvels. She’s not the only one who can’t get enough of Future Society and Haunted Rose in particular. Shoppers love that it’s not your average rose perfume and offers something a bit different than what they expected. “This fragrance has a very unique scent, it’s like nothing I’ve ever smelled before,” one reviewer says. “The scents I smell the most is the Madagascar Black Pepper and Centifolia Rose — it’s very floral and long-lasting. I love that this company utilizes our instinct flowers from all over the world to design such a beautiful scent. Haunted Rose is elegant and invigorating, I just love wearing it! I would definitely recommend adding it to your collection!”

If you’re looking for an incredibly unique perfume, Haunted Rose is the one to pick up. And if florals aren’t your jam, you can check out Future Society’s five other scents on Nordstrom. Be sure to hurry, though — if Frankel’s review is any indication, these fragrances are about to start flying off the virtual shelves.

See it: Get the Future Society Haunted Rose Eau de Parfum for $98 at Nordstrom!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more fragrances at Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Channel Adele’s Signature Scent With This Mesmerizing Dior Fragrance Whenever Adele comes to mind, I immediately think of three words: classic, iconic and timeless. Okay, those are basically all synonyms — but everything the songstress touches turns to gold, so it’s only fitting to shower her with due praise. From winning 16 Grammy awards and even landing an Academy Award, she’s known for delivering […]