Michelle Yeoh Uses This Blush Stick to Make Her Cheekbones Pop

Michelle Yeoh has some of the most coveted beauty secrets in the industry — but they’re not so secret anymore!

The 61-year-old Oscar winner recently recorded a video for Vogue in which she revealed her skincare routine and 10-step makeup look. A few items were quite pricey, costing hundreds of dollars each, but her blush stick was totally a doable price — especially considering it doubles as a lip product!

“I always like a little bit of color on the cheeks,” Yeoh said, dabbing the blush stick directly onto her face. “I like it a little further up so it sort of highlights the cheekbones a little bit more,” she explained, using her ring finger to blend the color with a gentle touch.

This blush stick is available at Nordstrom, where it has over 1,300 reviews. Shoppers say it’s “glorious on aging skin,” noting that “the quality makes it a good value.” There are six shades, ranging from natural pink hues to brighter pops!

This multipurpose stick has a creamy texture and an amazing, clean formula. It’s formulated to be hydration-boosting, strengthening, firming, soothing and even detoxifying the skin. We love a makeup product with skincare benefits!

This makeup stick offers medium, buildable coverage with a satin finish for a natural burst of color. Pop it directly onto your cheekbones like Yeoh or dab it onto your lips for a pretty pout. No beauty expertise required!

This blush and lip stick comes in two sizes, though currently, only the Petal shade has the smaller size in stock. That said, the larger size is a better value, and you’ll find it’s well worth the slight splurge — especially when it comes with Yeoh’s stamp of approval!

Get the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick starting at just $26 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

