Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Michelle Yeoh Uses This Blush Stick to Make Her Cheekbones Pop

By
Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.
Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Michelle Yeoh has some of the most coveted beauty secrets in the industry — but they’re not so secret anymore!

The 61-year-old Oscar winner recently recorded a video for Vogue in which she revealed her skincare routine and 10-step makeup look. A few items were quite pricey, costing hundreds of dollars each, but her blush stick was totally a doable price — especially considering it doubles as a lip product!

See it!

Get the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick starting at just $26 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Related: 17 of the Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams You Can Buy

“I always like a little bit of color on the cheeks,” Yeoh said, dabbing the blush stick directly onto her face. “I like it a little further up so it sort of highlights the cheekbones a little bit more,” she explained, using her ring finger to blend the color with a gentle touch.

This blush stick is available at Nordstrom, where it has over 1,300 reviews. Shoppers say it’s “glorious on aging skin,” noting that “the quality makes it a good value.” There are six shades, ranging from natural pink hues to brighter pops!

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal at Nordstrom, Size .09 Oz
Nordstrom

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

$26
See it!

This multipurpose stick has a creamy texture and an amazing, clean formula. It’s formulated to be hydration-boosting, strengthening, firming, soothing and even detoxifying the skin. We love a makeup product with skincare benefits!

This makeup stick offers medium, buildable coverage with a satin finish for a natural burst of color. Pop it directly onto your cheekbones like Yeoh or dab it onto your lips for a pretty pout. No beauty expertise required!

This blush and lip stick comes in two sizes, though currently, only the Petal shade has the smaller size in stock. That said, the larger size is a better value, and you’ll find it’s well worth the slight splurge — especially when it comes with Yeoh’s stamp of approval!

See it!

Get the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick starting at just $26 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Westman Atelier here and fill up your Nordstrom cart with more makeup goodies here!

Related: This Nourishing Hair Oil Mist Helped Greta Lee's Locks Shine on the Red Carpet

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

michelle yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!