Awards season is officially in full swing, and Greta Lee has managed to become one of this year’s red carpet darlings. After earning multiple nominations for her role as Nora in Past Lives (editor’s note: watch this film immediately), Lee has shown up and shown out in instantly iconic ensembles and refined beauty looks every single time.

In early January, she attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in a glittery menswear-inspired look from Loewe. Lee revived the infamous wet, slicked-back hairstyle previously worn by A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and more. Celebrity hairstylist Takuya Yamaguchi used several NatureLab products to achieve the flawless aesthetic, but the star of the show was NatureLab’s Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil Mist, which delivered an effortless wet and shiny finish. Read ahead for the lowdown on the magical mist!

Get the NatureLab’s Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil Mist for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This nourishing mist enhances shine and leaves hair with a vibrant glow without weighing it down. Formulated with reflecting platinum fiber and pearl extract, this oil enhances color and provides additional luster. Grape extract and baobab oil are two key ingredients which protect hair from UV and free-radical damage. It features soft and refreshing notes of violet and almond that will transport you to a luxurious spa.

This lightweight oil is incredibly easy to apply. Lightly mist it on to dried and styled hair to enhance shine and texture. That’s all!

This mist has left a lasting impression on Amazon shoppers. One customer claimed that they received “glamorous hair” after using it. “This is a great product if you’re looking for frizz control, heat protection, and an abundance of shine.” The shopper, who revealed they have thick hair, did not notice a greasy, weighed-down finish after applying it. “The scent is light and pleasant, in my opinion,” they added.

Another shopper was equally wowed. “A great lightweight mist that conditions and softens the lengths and ends of the hair beautifully,” the reviewer noted.

Whether you want to try out the celeb-approved wet hair look or you’re on the hunt for a nourishing oil, this Greta Lee-approved find could be a fabulous fit for you.

