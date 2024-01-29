Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even if you’re not glued to the NFL on a weekly basis, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance probably has you paying a little more attention. Whether you watched the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens playoff game yesterday or just caught the highlights on social media, you’re surely aware of the outcome. After all, many Swifties — who don’t even like football — have joined the Chiefs Nation. Basically, if Taylor’s a fan, so are we!

After the Chiefs won and solidified their spot in the Super Bowl, Swift rushed to the field to give her tight end boyfriend a big smooch. Of course, we couldn’t take our eyes off her outfit (namely the chic sweater from Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid‘s luxe label) Whether it’s lipstick, shoes or an album, nobody rocks red quite like Swift. Looking to get your hands on a red knit? Read on for our top picks to try the trend!

Lightweight Knit Sweater

You’ll want to wear this sweater for the rest of the chilly season — and then some. A timeless red makes this sweater ultra-versatile, ideal for fall, winter and spring alike; it’s just bright enough to be a spring fashion find, and just neutral enough to pass for fall. And red is always a winter color, so you’re covered on that front!

Get the Jouica Lightweight Knit Sweater for $29 at Amazon!

Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Pullover

We are loving the lantern sleeves, vertical knit and trendy oversized look of this sweater. The lantern sleeves and loose fit around the midsection are ultra-flattering, made for days when you want to look cute but aren’t in the mood for anything even remotely tight. Plus, if you adore the style but aren’t looking for red, this sweater comes in 26 different hues!

Get the Zesica Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Pullover for $46 (originally $55) at Amazon!

Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater

If you want to style this sweater like Swift for a night out, try teaming it with tall black boots and gold jewelry. It also serves as equally perfect office attire when worn with dress pants, a blazer and heels. You’ll be the most fashionable lady in the boardroom! Whether you choose to wear it out, as professional attire or as a daily sweater tucked into jeans, you’re bound to be comfortable and confident.

Get the GRLFRND Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater for $188 at Revolve!

Color Block V Neck Sweater

This sweater may have a slightly different neckline than Swift’s, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less stylish. It has a similar bright red hue, thin-looking material and cuffed knit sleeves. A unique block pattern makes this sweater a unique and totally fabulous find! After channeling your inner Tay in this sweater, you’ll be ready to hug Travis Kelce yourself (as if you aren’t already).

Get the Fekoafe Color Block V Neck Sweater for $37 at Amazon!

Anette Ribbed Mock-Neck Cashmere Sweater

This is the sweater to snag if you want to splurge. 100% cashmere material makes it warm, light and soft to the touch. It will keep you toasty even on the coldest of January days (when you’re probably wishing it were summer)! A mock neckline, banded trim and button-down shoulder detailing make this pullover sweater as chic as it comfortable. The relaxed-fitting design gives your look a casual flair, while gold buttons add the Elie Tahari touch of elegance.

Get the Elie Tahari Anette Ribbed Mock-Neck Cashmere Sweater for $465 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

