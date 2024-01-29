According to Gigi Hadid, the bright red sweater Taylor Swift wore at the Kansas City Chiefs game was a “lucky” charm.

Hadid, 28, shared an adorable snap of Swift, 34, rocking the knit from the supermodel’s own brand, Guest in Residence, as the Chiefs dominated the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland on Sunday, January 28.

“It’s lookin like a lucky sweater!!” Hadid captioned the pic of Swift wrapping her arm around boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the victory. “T in her @guestinresidence last night 🥹❣️,” she continued, adding, “Congrats TK & Chiefs nation!!” (Hadid launched Guest in Residence in September 2022.)

Swift completed her look with black leather pants and a dark jacket featuring gold buttons. She teamed the look with Larroudé boots and accessorized with gold rings from Mejuri, dangly earrings from WWAKE and a dainty chrome necklace. She added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with long glittery nude nails.

For glam, Swift stunned with her signature red lip, glimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and long lashes. Her long blonde hair was worn down and in soft curls.

As Swift joined Kelce on the field, they kissed as photographers snapped photos. Swift then helped Travis find brother Jason Kelce, who also gave him a big hug.

Besides designer threads, Swift has donned official Chiefs gear while watching Travis play. In October 2023, she slayed in a red crewneck featuring the team’s name and logo. She paired the layer with a short sleeved Chiefs T-shirt and a black pleated miniskirt.

Swift elevated her look with a bracelet featuring heart-shaped beads and Travis’ football number, 87. She topped her look off with her signature red lip and straightened locks.

The Chiefs will now face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.