Sparkle Like Greta Lee in This Black Sequin Top From Amazon

Greta Lee is a star — and she absolutely sparkles like one.

The Past Lives lead attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, where she was nominated for Best Actress. She wore a bedazzled black set by Loewe — originally menswear! — featuring a long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants. She also donned sandals from the same brand. The glittering getup was reminiscent of a beautiful midnight sky.

Looking to work more sparkles into your life? Let’s get you started with a similar top to Lee’s!

Get the Taohong Sequin Button-Front Shirt for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Taohong top is very ready for a nicer event — whether an awards ceremony or a date night — but our favorite part is that it can be dressed down for more casual wear too. Like Lee’s, it features buttons, allowing you to play around with your look.

You might wear this top partially tucked into jeans with loafers one day, or maybe with a tennis skort and chunky sneakers the next. Try it with sleek trousers and mules or go all out with a gold slip skirt and stilettos!

Looking for a different type of style? Shorter sleeves? Cropped hems? We have all of the above and more below!

Shop more black sparkling tops we love:

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

