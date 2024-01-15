Your account
Stylish

Sparkle Like Greta Lee in This Black Sequin Top From Amazon

By
Greta Lee at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.
Greta Lee at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.

Greta Lee is a star — and she absolutely sparkles like one.

The Past Lives lead attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, where she was nominated for Best Actress. She wore a bedazzled black set by Loewe — originally menswear! — featuring a long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants. She also donned sandals from the same brand. The glittering getup was reminiscent of a beautiful midnight sky.

Looking to work more sparkles into your life? Let’s get you started with a similar top to Lee’s!

Greta Lee at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.
Greta Lee at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.
See it!

Get the Taohong Sequin Button-Front Shirt for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Taohong top is very ready for a nicer event — whether an awards ceremony or a date night — but our favorite part is that it can be dressed down for more casual wear too. Like Lee’s, it features buttons, allowing you to play around with your look.

You might wear this top partially tucked into jeans with loafers one day, or maybe with a tennis skort and chunky sneakers the next. Try it with sleek trousers and mules or go all out with a gold slip skirt and stilettos!

Sequin Button Front Shirt Women’s Dinner Blouse Silver Sequin Tops Sparkly Button Up Shirt Collared Long Sleeve Blouse
TAOHONG

Taohong Sequin Button-Front Shirt

$46
See it!

Looking for a different type of style? Shorter sleeves? Cropped hems? We have all of the above and more below!

Shop more black sparkling tops we love:

miduo Womens Top Summer Crewneck Sleeveless Sequin Shoulder Padded Tops Sparkle Casual Blouses Shirts Tops Black L
miduo

Miduo Sequin Padded Shoulder Top

$32
See it!
Dokotoo Sequin Tops for Women Fashion Wrap V-Neck Long Sleeve Sparkly Shinny Tops Club Night Out Party Shirts Tunic Blouses Black Small
Dokotoo

Dokotoo Shimmer Wrap Top

$29
See it!
WDIRARA Women's Sequin Striped Drop Shoulder Round Neck Long Sleeve Sheer Knitted Crop Top Black L
WDIRARA

Wdirara Sequin Striped Crop Top

$25
See it!

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Greta Lee

