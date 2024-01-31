Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I struggle with the same skincare woe every single winter — dryness. This is one of the most common ailments during the chilly winter months, and it wrecks havoc all over the body — turning usually smooth and soft legs, faces and lips into ashy, cracked messes. To prevent skin from drying out, many stock up on a variety of hydrating products, like body lotion, rich moisturizers and lip balms. While all of these products can certainly help qualm the irritation, I’m trying to shop smarter, not harder — and I recently discovered that Karlie Kloss relies on one singular product to banish dry skin all over her body.

The mega-model revealed to CNN Underscored that the Lanolips 101 Ointment Mulit-Balm is the one-and-done everyday essential she swears by to keep her skin soft and supple all year round. “I use this balm every single day,” she admits. “It keeps my lips and skin hydrated 24/7.” The deceivingly small tube makes it seem like it’s primarily a lip balm, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This handy salve can also be used to all over the body to soften rough patches, rejuvenate dry elbows, restore cuticles and so much more.

The reason it works so well lies in the hero ingredient lanolin. The all-natural element comes from the wool of Australian sheep and mimics the oil our skin naturally produces, making it extremely effective at soothing and repairing dry spots. Although the consistency is similar to petroleum jelly, the two hardly function the same way. Where petroleum jelly is an occlusive that sits on top of skin to seal in moisture, lanolin — and in particular, the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm — is semi-occlusive, creating a protective barrier while also giving your skin space to breathe and heal.

Few people realize that the multi-balm can be used all over — most reviewers reserve it for their lips, with some even dubbing it the “best lip product of all time.” “I’ve been using this lip balm for years now and have consistently LOVED it. It doesn’t make my lips feel oily or like I have a ton of wax on them,” one customer raves. “It actually works and doesn’t cause dependency. I live in Nebraska where our winters are bone dry and this stuff keeps my lips so soft and plush. Also love that there is no flavor or fragrance!

Whether you’re looking for a new trusty chapped lips-buster or are in the market for an all-in-one dry skin savior, the Lanolips 101 Ointment Mulit-Balm is a worthy pick. I mean, if Kloss uses it every day, it must be incredible!

See it: Get the Lanolips 101 Ointment Mulit-Balm for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, but are subject to change.

