Heidi Klum’s Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen Includes This Eye Cream

We often wonder if Heidi Klum has somehow managed to find the fountain of youth, because the OG supermodel seriously doesn’t age! She’s blessed with natural beauty, but she also has a professional-grade skincare regimen which helps her to appear radiant and virtually ageless.

Anyone who’s been in the fashion and entertainment industry as long as she has knows their stuff when it comes to picking out the best products to rely on. We all know how important an eye cream is in any skincare routine, so we did some digging to find out which one the America’s Got Talent host uses — and we found it!

Klum spoke with Who What Wear UK to share her beauty tips and tricks, and one of the “go-tos” she mentioned was the Dr. Hauschka Daily Hydrating Eye Cream. This entire skincare line is laser-focused on using ingredients from their own biodynamic herb garden, which tells Us this formula is gentle and ideal for sensitive skin.

This is a super lightweight moisturizer designed for the delicate skin around the eyes. It may reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Judging by Klum’s makeup-free selfies she regularly posts to Instagram, we can see this elixir actually understands the assignment!

Best of all, we don’t just have Klum’s opinion to go off as a basis for judgement — because other testimonials consider this as much of a skincare essential as she does. Shoppers say they have trusted this eye cream for years (or even decades, in some cases) and haven’t found a better anti-wrinkle treatment on the market. There are plenty of equally solid eye creams out there, but if you’ve wanted to try out a new one, picking up a tube of this gem would surely be a wise move!

