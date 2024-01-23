Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If January has got you down, you’re not alone. It’s infamous for bleak skies, dreary mindsets and a tendency to induce hibernation. One particularly noticeable effect is our pale skin starting to feel lifeless and waxy — not exactly our ideal filter. Fortunately, I’ve discovered a $5 fix which can breathe life back into your cheeks and provide you with an in-real-life glow to make you feel revived.

Related: It’s Dry Skin January — Here Are 7 Hydrating Essentials You Need ASAP It seems like no matter how much lotion and moisturizer we apply, our hands still crack, our lips still chap and our skin still flakes. Ending up back at square one every morning, afternoon and evening isn’t the greatest feeling in the world, but luckily there are options — for every price point — to […]

It’s e.l.f.’s Monochromatic Multi Stick, hailed by reviewers as a “versatile gem” and “lifesaver.” These accolades are backed up by experience: it’s made for reviving dry, flaky skin with a dewy complexion. “The texture is creamier than my favorite cheesecake,” says a five-star reviewer who uses this product to “stick it to dullness.”

Get e.l.f.’s Monochromatic Multi Stick for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Designed as a multi-hyphenate magic wand, it not only highlights your cheeks with the perfect blush, but can be used for eyeshadow and lips. Now that’s a deal! Yes, for just $5, you’ll snag the holy grail of cosmetics which works with everyone’s budget. Add a pop of color to your cheeks with coverage that comes in seven buildable shades, from Dazzling Peaony to Luminous Berry. Use your fingers to melt it into your skin or a feathered brush for fanning out the edges along your cheekbones. It’s lightweight and, although it leaves a splash of shimmer, doesn’t have a greasy quality to the texture (mega bonus!). A happy shopper who purchased it in Sparkling Rose expresses, “I love this stick so much…It adds the perfect amount of blush color to the apples of my cheeks and is buildable without caking or pilling. It’s my favorite cheek color…I highly recommend this for the quality and price!”

Makeup sticks are compact and versatile, making them the ideal travel companion for vacations or day trips to the office. It gives you a pop of color in all the right places when you need it most. Perhaps the most extraordinary fact about this stick is its 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula. e.l.f. has been dispelling the myth that quality makeup with ethical standards can only be purchased at high prices at specialty stores. Thanks to their founders, who believe everyone should be able to access quality makeup, we can be a part of the conversation and look good while doing it. With over 52,000 reviews talking up the benefits and personal faves of this product, it’s a must-try — and do we need to remind you that it’s only $5?

See it: Get e.l.f.’s Monochromatic Multi Stick for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us