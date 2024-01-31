Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our entire day hinges on the state of our hair. A good hair day will likely lead to a good day, while a bad hair day automatically means a bad day. Period.

This is why it’s so important to have all of the right products that set your locks up for success time and time again. You might already have a curler, blow dryer or flat iron you love. You might be set with a nice brush and high-quality shampoo and conditioner. But none of it may really matter without this spray!

This is a two-in-one product from a professional beauty brand — one I personally know and love as my hairstylist uses it whenever I visit the salon! First, it’s a heat protectant, offering thermal protection up to 428 degrees. It’s perfect for using with curling irons, flat irons, hot rollers, etc.

Second, this bestselling product is a firm-hold hair spray. It’s formulated to hold hair in place, whether straight or curly, for up to 60 hours! It may also tame frizz and flyaways, leaving locks looking full, smooth and shiny.

This styling spray, which features a pump nozzle (non-aerosol!), can be used for casual ‘dos and formal updos alike. You’ll love its non-sticky formula. It looks and feels more natural on the hair, and it keeps your tools from getting stuck on the strands and painfully yanking them out. This means no buildup on your tools as well!

This spray even has a non-flaky finish, creating a picture-perfect result!

To use this spray, always start with dry hair. Section your hair, spray and style — then move on to the next section. The formula is heat activated, so it will immediately get to work. Once you’ve finished your last section, give the entire style a few sprays for the finishing touch. Stunning!

