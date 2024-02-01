Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re finally accustomed to the brisk winter weather and have gotten our outerwear situation under control, skincare is a main focal point. Quite frankly, the season can suck the life out of our skin — but it doesn’t have to! From hydrating facial cleansers to nourishing moisturizers, finding the ideal beauty balance is a necessity. It’s all about who you’re shopping, and Coco & Eve focuses on creating natural, Bali-inspired beauty products that will help you improve your skin. The Glow Getter Set — a popular pick — just so happens to be 20% off right now!

It’s more than just a catchy product name. The Coco & Eve Glow Getter Set will amplify your beauty regimen — seriously! The set consists of the brand’s Seed Oil Cleanser, Fruit Enzyme Cleanser and the Antioxidant Hydrating Milky Toner. Essentially, this trio works by cleaning and toning your skin to provide the ideal starting foundation for your makeup process.

Get the Coco & Eve Glow Getter Set for $71 (was $89) at Coco & Eve!

The two cleansers in the set help to refine pores, moisturize and balance the skin’s microbiome, while the toner strives to boost hydration and radiance and provide skin barrier support. When using all of the products together consistently, you can expect to see — and feel — a 5x stronger skin barrier, +75% in skin radiance and -39% in skin redness.

If you’re still on the fence about trying these products, don’t be! They’re vegan, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, toxin-free, paraben-free and silicone-free. Also, the brand only uses the best ingredients to make its products, so you’re in good hands!

Describing this hydrating and nourishing set from Coco & Eve, one reviewer said, “I can’t get enough of this skincare set. I’ve always struggled with dry, flaky skin, but both these cleansers manage to get rid of my dry skin without stripping it of any moisture. The toner is my favorite. I add a few drops, and my skin feels hydrated and smooth. It also helps the rest of my skincare sink in well. Honestly, this is the best skincare I’ve tried.”

Another Coco & Eve reviewer noted, “The Seed Oil Cleanser effortlessly removes makeup, leaving my skin hydrated and non-greasy. The Fruit Enzyme Cleanser adds brightness and smoothness to my complexion with just a little product. As for the Milky Toner, a few drops are all it takes to smooth and refresh my skin, reducing redness and creating the ideal canvas for makeup.”

There’s a reason why Coco & Eve products consistently rack up the acclaim, and if you’re looking to trial the brand, the Glow Getter Set is an excellent place to start!

