We love Reese Witherspoon for her characters in our favorite movies like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, but she’s got a lot going on behind the clapboard. In addition to writing a children’s book, Busy Betty, she started a clothing brand called Draper James back in 2015.

Her mission in starting Draper James was to honor her southern roots through fashion, and we’re loving the down-home flair. If you’re searching for a cute outfit to wear this Valentine’s Day that’s Witherspoon-style southern, look no further than these charming Draper James items you can only get at Kohl’s. They’re all red, so you’re 100% covered in the festive department! Y’all ready? See our dress and top picks below!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with this maxi dress. The tiered hem gives it that kick of Louisiana style while the mock neck and cinched waist make it modern. Your date will be weak at the knees! The color is subtle enough to make it formal if needed.

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: The best thing about this top is that it’s ultra-festive but ultra-versatile at the same time. It doesn’t matter if it’s December, February or June — you can rock this top all year round, whether to dinner or to the office.

Pants and Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s something retro about these pants that also have a southern spark. Whether you choose to wear them with white or black, sneakers or boots, you’ll be the most stylish lady in the room — guaranteed!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Draper James clothes and don’t forget to check out Kohl’s sale items here!

