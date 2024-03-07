Get Denise Richards’ Rich Mom Style With This Tweed Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to emulate a chic, “rich mom” type of style — even when shopping on a budget? We’ve got you. Our latest inspiration comes from Denise Richards (mom of three!), and we have such a good lookalike on Amazon for getting her look.

We’re seeing vintage-inspired tweed dresses on all of Hollywood’s elite lately. They usually come with high price tags, but with more affordable options hitting the internet, we’re discovering we can get the look for less.

Richards appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, March 5, to promote her upcoming movie, Hunting Housewives. She wore a Self-Portrait Sequin Knit Mini Dress in a mint colorway. Her exact dress? $475. Our lookalike? Under $50!

This knee-length dress comes in a perfect teal shade with silver metallic threads throughout for a little bit of shimmery sophistication. It has a round neckline and decorative buttons, as well as gold-stitch trim details, including on the chest pockets!

The rich mom vibes are so strong with this dress. Wear it with heeled sandals like Richards or keep things a little comfier with ballet flats or even wedges. No one has to know how inexpensive it was, though you’re always welcome to share. We find it hard to keep a good deal a secret!

We found a few other great dresses on our search for a lookalike, so we wanted to showcase them below. Pick your fave — each and every one is a stellar deal!

