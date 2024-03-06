Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re always looking for to add some Taylor Swift-approved fashion and accessories to our wardrobe, but this one is a little different. This find is more about function than fashion — though it’s definitely sleek enough to wear without a top (as the Lover singer did!)

Swift was spotted rehearsing for The Eras Tour wearing a posture-correcting bra, and it majorly inspired Us. The exact bra? The Forme Power Bra, according to the brand. We’ll tell you a little more about it below (and grab you some links to more affordable options)!

This is an FDA-registered, orthopedic surgeon-designed posture bra. Basically, it’s the real deal — as if Swift wearing it wasn’t convincing enough. It could help correct your posture and entire upper body alignment with its six varied tension fabrics and eight powerful double-fabric panels!

This bra is designed to immediately improve your alignment and body foundation, activating and supporting key muscle groups to guide the body without discomfort. It keeps shoulders back and down, developing muscle memory for a variety of beneficial results over time.

This bra could improve your posture, helping you to stand up straighter and look taller, but it doesn’t stop there. It could also help reduce injury, pain and stiffness while improving mobility, balance, endurance and recovery time. We can see why Swift chose it for prepping for her lengthy tour!

While its scientific design is well worth it, we totally understand if you can’t or don’t want to shell out the money for this Power Bra. But this isn’t an all-or-nothing scenario! You can check out a few other posture bras we love below, all under $30 on Amazon!

