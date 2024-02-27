Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need an upgrade to your sneaker collection? Take a page out of Jennifer Garner’s book and try this beloved running shoe brand that’s insanely comfortable and like running on clouds. Best of all, they’re on sale right now.

Brooks sneakers are some of the most supportive shoes you’ll find on the market if you run regularly or just need some good shoes to walk in, and specifically, Garner has been seen stepping out in the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Sneaker several times. Right now, you can get them on sale at Amazon for just $110, which is $10 off their normal price of $100.

You can choose from a variety of colors (Garner is wearing the Blue Glass/Marina/Legion Blue combo), and these shoes positively cradle your feet. With their GuideRails support system, they work to keep any excess movement in check so you can move comfortably with additional support to keep you feeling like you’re walking on spongy, marshmallow-like materials.

As soon as you slide your foot into each shoe, you’ll feel just how miraculously cushioned each one is, while remaining lightweight, responsive, and super durable so you can use them for months after you bring them home.

There’s a reason why Garner decides to continue wearing these bad boys, so there’s a good chance they’ll be your new favorite shoes, whether you use them to go for a run or just out for a walk over and over. Plus, you can’t argue with how cute they are in all those different color combinations.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Brooks products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

