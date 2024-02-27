Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Slide Your Aching Feet Into Some of Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Marshmallow-Like Sneakers

By
Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Running Shoe
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need an upgrade to your sneaker collection? Take a page out of Jennifer Garner’s book and try this beloved running shoe brand that’s insanely comfortable and like running on clouds. Best of all, they’re on sale right now.

Related: 11 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain

Brooks sneakers are some of the most supportive shoes you’ll find on the market if you run regularly or just need some good shoes to walk in, and specifically, Garner has been seen stepping out in the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Sneaker several times. Right now, you can get them on sale at Amazon for just $110, which is $10 off their normal price of $100.

See it!

Get the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Sneaker at Amazon for $110! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can choose from a variety of colors (Garner is wearing the Blue Glass/Marina/Legion Blue combo), and these shoes positively cradle your feet. With their GuideRails support system, they work to keep any excess movement in check so you can move comfortably with additional support to keep you feeling like you’re walking on spongy, marshmallow-like materials.

See it!

Get the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Sneaker at Amazon for $110! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

As soon as you slide your foot into each shoe, you’ll feel just how miraculously cushioned each one is, while remaining lightweight, responsive, and super durable so you can use them for months after you bring them home.

Get the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Sneaker at Amazon for $110! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

There’s a reason why Garner decides to continue wearing these bad boys, so there’s a good chance they’ll be your new favorite shoes, whether you use them to go for a run or just out for a walk over and over. Plus, you can’t argue with how cute they are in all those different color combinations.

Related: 7 Celebrity-Approved Sneakers to Shop at Zappos

Not what you’re looking for? See more Brooks products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

amazon-fashionpuzzle-crescent-bag

Deal of the Day

This Crescent Bag Looks Totally Designer But Is Marked Down to Just $26 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Jennifer Garners Netflix Movie Family Switch Will Overtly. Reference 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!