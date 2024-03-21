Your account
Crush the Coastal Grandmother Trend With Up to 58% Off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

By
amazon-big-spring-sale-coastal-grandmother
Getty Images

Regardless of our age or family status, the coastal grandmother aesthetic is one we should all explore. It’s a beachy, airy, preppy vibe that leans more toward carefree quiet luxury than bold colors and popped polo collars.

A coastal grandmother wardrobe should be filled with shades of white and cream, plus soft touches of colors like light blue or pink, evoking a sunrise over the ocean. Flowy, breezy fabrics are a must — and don’t forget the knits you’ll layer over them! Chic sandals and flats will come in handy too to nail that effortless, Hamptons-esque vibe.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is presenting shoppers a chance to perfect their coastal grandmother outfits for less. This sale ends March 25, so let’s do this. Shop our favorite pieces below!

Best Tops and Sweaters

amazon-big-spring-sale-coastal-grandma-fashion-tops
Amazon
See it!

Best Dresses

amazon-big-spring-sale-coastal-grandma-fashion-dresses
Amazon
See it!

Best Bottoms

amazon-big-spring-sale-coastal-grandma-fashion-bottoms
Amazon
See it!

Best Shoes and Accessories

amazon-big-spring-sale-coastal-grandma-fashion-shoes
Amazon
See it!

Instagram star Alexandra Lapp in France for inspiration.

