Regardless of our age or family status, the coastal grandmother aesthetic is one we should all explore. It’s a beachy, airy, preppy vibe that leans more toward carefree quiet luxury than bold colors and popped polo collars.
A coastal grandmother wardrobe should be filled with shades of white and cream, plus soft touches of colors like light blue or pink, evoking a sunrise over the ocean. Flowy, breezy fabrics are a must — and don’t forget the knits you’ll layer over them! Chic sandals and flats will come in handy too to nail that effortless, Hamptons-esque vibe.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is presenting shoppers a chance to perfect their coastal grandmother outfits for less. This sale ends March 25, so let’s do this. Shop our favorite pieces below!
Best Tops and Sweaters
- Hotouch Button-Up Shirt — was $24, now $18!
- OMSJ Striped Button-Up Shirt — was $29, now $25!
- Redmore Loose Peplum Top— was $30, now $15!
- Vamtac Oversized Cable Knit Sweater — was $50, now $38!
- Prettygarden Open Front Cardigan — was $51, now $35!
Best Dresses
- Dokotoo Long Beach Dress — was $40, now $34!
- Blooming Jelly White Cover-Up Dress — was $32, now $26!
- Ekouaer 3/4 Sleeve Beachwear Cover-Up — was $28, now starting at $24!
- Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress — was $37, now $32!
- Minibee Midi Dress With Pockets — was $80, now $34!
Best Bottoms
- Anrabess Linen-Blend Pant — was $50, now $28!
- Gap Easy Pant — was $60, now $29!
- Anrabess Tiered Maxi Skirt — was $33, now $26!
- Prettygarden Two-Piece Maxi Skirt Set — was $38, now $30!
- G Gradual Bermuda Jersey Short — was $19, now $17!
Best Shoes and Accessories
- Amazon Essentials Twist Slide Sandal — was $29, now $24!
- Fitory Braided Strap Sandal — was $33, now $26!
- Furtalk Sun Straw Hat — was $36, now $23!
- Feisedy White Oval Sunglasses — was $13, now $10!
- Dream Pairs Ballerina Walking Flat — was $30, now $19!
