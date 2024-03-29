8 Spring Fashion Finds to Shop From the Michael Kors Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re currently on a self-reinvention kick for spring, you mustn’t forget about accessories and shoes. After all, these items can help make or break a look or add an elevated, fun touch to any ensemble. Michael Kors is a luxury fashion brand known for its minimal and sleek designs, especially as it relates to handbags and footwear. Now, the brand is giving its shoppers an extra 20% off its sale items (applied at checkout)!

Whether you’re looking for functional flats or a stunning handbag, the Michael Kors sale section has something for every taste. We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop from the sale that you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag

This large leather shoulder bag is super sleek and sophisticated — was $598, now just $99!

Poppy Color-Block Logo Sneaker

Throw on this color-block logo sneaker with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed ensemble — was $175, now just $79!

Mylah Logo and Leather Sandal

We all know that spring and summer calls for breezy footwear and these logo and leather sandals are perfect for warmer weather — was $155, now just $69!

Manhattan Medium Leather and Logo Satchel

For those who prefer a handbag with a fashionable twist, the Manhattan leather and logo satchel is stylish and functional — was $558, now just $149!

Cora Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

For an added touch of shine, opt for this pebbled leather shoulder bag that has a gilded chain strap — was $398, now just $89!

Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag

This Dover leather crossbody bag is so sleek and minimal — was $448, now just $99!

Fulton Studded Moccasin

If you like effortless footwear, these studded moccasins are comfy and versatile — was $155, now just $69!

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

Backpacks are a necessity for many! Grab this medium backpack emblazoned with the Michael Kors logo for a steal — was $498, now just $119!