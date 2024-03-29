Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Spring Fashion Finds to Shop From the Michael Kors Sale

By
Michael Kors sale
Michael Kors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re currently on a self-reinvention kick for spring, you mustn’t forget about accessories and shoes. After all, these items can help make or break a look or add an elevated, fun touch to any ensemble. Michael Kors is a luxury fashion brand known for its minimal and sleek designs, especially as it relates to handbags and footwear. Now, the brand is giving its shoppers an extra 20% off its sale items (applied at checkout)!

Related: Score This ‘Gorgeous Designer Bag’ for Over 82% Off at Walmart

Whether you’re looking for functional flats or a stunning handbag, the Michael Kors sale section has something for every taste. We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop from the sale that you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Michael Kors Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors

This large leather shoulder bag is super sleek and sophisticated — was $598, now just $99!

See it!

Poppy Color-Block Logo Sneaker

Michael Kors Poppy Color-Block Logo Sneaker
Michael Kors

Throw on this color-block logo sneaker with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed ensemble — was $175, now just $79!

See it!

Mylah Logo and Leather Sandal

Michael Kors Mylah Logo and Leather Sandal
Michael Kors

We all know that spring and summer calls for breezy footwear and these logo and leather sandals are perfect for warmer weather — was $155, now just $69!

See it!

Manhattan Medium Leather and Logo Satchel

Manhattan Medium Leather and Logo Satchel
Michael Kors

For those who prefer a handbag with a fashionable twist, the Manhattan leather and logo satchel is stylish and functional — was $558, now just $149!

See it!

Related: 17 Mini Backpacks to Carry You Through Your New Year’s Celebration

Cora Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Cora Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors

For an added touch of shine, opt for this pebbled leather shoulder bag that has a gilded chain strap — was $398, now just $89!

See it!

Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag

Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors

This Dover leather crossbody bag is so sleek and minimal — was $448, now just $99!

See it!

Fulton Studded Moccasin

Fulton Studded Moccasin
Michael Kors

If you like effortless footwear, these studded moccasins are comfy and versatile — was $155, now just $69!

See it!

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors

Backpacks are a necessity for many! Grab this medium backpack emblazoned with the Michael Kors logo for a steal — was $498, now just $119!

See it!

Related: This Majorly Modern Bag Is the Sleekest Spring Accessory — And It’s Under $20

This Loose And Flowy Resort Dresses Is 40% Off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

This Loose & Flowy Resort Dress Is 40% Off Right Now! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!