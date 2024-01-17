Score This ‘Gorgeous Designer Bag’ for Over 82% Off at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s time to get a new bag. No, we don’t know what condition your current bag is in. But it’s always going to be time to buy a new bag when there’s one of this quality on sale for such a great price! You’re definitely not going to miss this one, especially since it’s only going to be around for a limited time.

Michael Kors fans, it’s time to run to Walmart to take advantage of a customer-loved tote that you won’t find for this price again for some time. Reviewers can’t get enough of this chic bag that’s got tons of room to fit all your stuff, whether you’re on your way to work or heading out on a shopping trip.

If you’ve got $100, you’ve got enough for a brand new designer bag from a label everyone knows and loves. And it’s available at Walmart for a limited time until it sells out!

The Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Top Zip Chain Tote is a Saffiano leather bag with double leather and chain straps and a 10-inch drop. It has a zipper closure to make sure all your precious stuff is nice and safe inside, too. Plus, it has gold-toned hardware, a Michael Kors logo charm, signature Michael Kors on the front, and a few other luxurious features you normally see throughout the rest of the Michael Kors line.

There are also two pockets on each side of the bag as well as a larger pocket with a magnetic snap on the front. That means you’ve got plenty of space to carry all those important things floating around. But most importantly, it’s just $100! This bag is regularly over $500 when it shows up at other retailers, so you’re getting this massively popular bag for hundreds off. And you can’t miss this sale if you’re into saving tons of cash.

Buyers are raving over this tote, and they absolutely love carrying such a fashionable piece.

“This bag is absolutely gorgeous,” one wrote. “I couldn’t believe the price on Walmart.com. It’s authentic and high quality leather.”

“I am so happy with this purse and I got it for an incredible price,” another posted. “The color is a beautiful soft sage and the purse is the perfect size with good pockets. The shoulder straps are gorgeous with the gold accent chain and adorable hardware. I am very happy.”

