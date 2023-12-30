Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Michael Kors is home to so many amazing purses, totes, and handbags, it can be hard to choose which one you like the best. From daily purses to work bags that you can count on, they’ve got a little something for everyone. But instead of buying yet another Jet Set Tote for the new year (because everyone else is doing it too), you might want to consider something a little different.

The Michael Kors Manhattan Medium Contrast-Trim Leather Satchel is a beautiful alternative option that you won’t regret adding to your cart.

Get the Manhattan Medium Contrast-Trim Leather Satchel for just $199 at Michael Kors! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

This leather satchel is black with striking neon stripes and hardware, from pink to yellow to purple and orange and back again. It’s large enough to hold all your essentials with an adjustable strap and a flip-lock fastener to keep everything sfae. Plus, it has holographic shifting details that look absolutely eye-popping in real life.

This is one of the most eye-catching Michael Kors handbags you’ll see from the brand, especially since it’s got a strap and a top handle with so many bright and colorful hues. Michael Kors may be known for fun but professional bags, but this one is a brighter, much more fun option that you won’t see very often.

Best of all, this bag is just $199 right now, as it’s on sale for a whopping 72% off as part of the Michael Kors sale that’s going on right now, with upward of 70% (and more) of styles already on sale. You’ll get it for an absolute steal compared to its normal price of $678.

If you’re itching to buy a new bag, skip the tote that you’ll see all over the streets and get this impossibly unique bag. You’ll be flashing these colors left and right, because it’s practically guaranteed you won’t see it while out and about this coming spring.

