Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These 4 Fashionable Handbags Will Have You Covered for Every Occasion

By
Inspiration shot: Celine Bethmann seen wearing Chanel vintage black oval sunglasses, Dior gold earrings, Norma Kamali brown / transparent striped short dress, Wolford brown tights, vintage black oversized leather jacket and Bottega Veneta black leather woven mini Jodie bag, on February 16, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Inspiration shot: Fashion show guest seen wearing Chanel vintage black oval sunglasses, Dior gold earrings, Norma Kamali brown / transparent striped short dress, Wolford brown tights, vintage black oversized leather jacket and black leather woven mini bag, on February 16, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every gal needs a versatile toolkit to stash her must-haves for any situation – whether it’s emergency lipstick, trusty pencils or a delicious pre-prepared lunch. Enter the no-fail fashionable handbags! They’re the secret weapon that sees us from dawn till dusk and beyond. But hey, one bag doesn’t fit all occasions! You’ll want a bag for everything from quick errands to epic shopping sprees and, of course, charming your date. We’ve curated four of our favorite handbags that will dazzle you through your day with function and ease.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic

1. No Task Is Too Small: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

lululemon bag
lululemon

The fanny pack, now affectionately referred to as the belt bag, is your trusty sidekick for all of those daily adventures. Whether you’re wrangling kids after school or dodging squirrels on a dog walk, it’s got your back (and your keys, tissues and phone) so you can keep your hands free for, you know, important stuff like waving at your neighbor or high-fiving strangers.

See it!

2. All Business, All Play: Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote

Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote
Quince

This tote is your ultimate sidekick, ready to tackle the day. It fits a 13-inch laptop and still has space for your lunch, water bottle, coffee and all of those important notes you scribbled down to secure that well-deserved raise. Definitely worth the investment… not to mention undeniably chic for smooth happy hour transitions.

See it!

3. Keep It Clutch: JOTHIN Large Crossbody Bag

OTHIN Large Crossbody Bag
Amazon

Looking for an evening bag that can carry your flats? You’re in luck with this elegant foldover bag that you can rock as a clutch or wear over your shoulder. Plus, it’s a lookalike of Stella McCartney’s Falabella bag. Now that’s worth buying ASAP!

See it!

4. Easy Breezy: Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Pouch Evening Bag

Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Pouch Evening Bag
Amazon

Add a wrist bag to your collection of posh accessories for elegant soirees and girls’ night out. You can go hands-free while keeping your trusted lipstick and iPhone close by, ready to snap all your favorite commemorative photos.

See it!

Related: 17 of the Best Designer Lookalikes on Amazon to Get Celeb Style for Less

woman teeth before and after whitening. Over white background. Dental clinic patient. Image symbolizes oral care dentistry, stomatology

Deal of the Day

This Oil Pulling Set Is Now Just $10 and May Get You Your Whitest Teeth Ever View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!