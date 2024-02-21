Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every gal needs a versatile toolkit to stash her must-haves for any situation – whether it’s emergency lipstick, trusty pencils or a delicious pre-prepared lunch. Enter the no-fail fashionable handbags! They’re the secret weapon that sees us from dawn till dusk and beyond. But hey, one bag doesn’t fit all occasions! You’ll want a bag for everything from quick errands to epic shopping sprees and, of course, charming your date. We’ve curated four of our favorite handbags that will dazzle you through your day with function and ease.

1. No Task Is Too Small: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The fanny pack, now affectionately referred to as the belt bag, is your trusty sidekick for all of those daily adventures. Whether you’re wrangling kids after school or dodging squirrels on a dog walk, it’s got your back (and your keys, tissues and phone) so you can keep your hands free for, you know, important stuff like waving at your neighbor or high-fiving strangers.

2. All Business, All Play: Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote

This tote is your ultimate sidekick, ready to tackle the day. It fits a 13-inch laptop and still has space for your lunch, water bottle, coffee and all of those important notes you scribbled down to secure that well-deserved raise. Definitely worth the investment… not to mention undeniably chic for smooth happy hour transitions.

3. Keep It Clutch: JOTHIN Large Crossbody Bag

Looking for an evening bag that can carry your flats? You’re in luck with this elegant foldover bag that you can rock as a clutch or wear over your shoulder. Plus, it’s a lookalike of Stella McCartney’s Falabella bag. Now that’s worth buying ASAP!

4. Easy Breezy: Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Pouch Evening Bag

Add a wrist bag to your collection of posh accessories for elegant soirees and girls’ night out. You can go hands-free while keeping your trusted lipstick and iPhone close by, ready to snap all your favorite commemorative photos.

