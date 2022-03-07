Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been shopping nonstop for spring clothing and shoes lately — filling our closet with mini dresses, light jackets, sandals and tees, but we can’t forget about spring accessories! A new season is the perfect time to buy a new bag, and we picked out one that will be perfect throughout the summer too — and beyond!

While you might want to buy a bunch of new clothing, just one new handbag suited for the season is enough to complement all of your everyday looks. You might want something simple and easy that comes in fun colors rather than just black and tan. You might want this specific purse — we know we do!

Get the Hoxis Vintage Minimalist Style PU Leather Small Tote for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This high-quality vegan leather bag is a huge hit on Amazon with fantastic reviews. It has such a unique look and seems like it could’ve come right off a runway or couture photo shoot. One thing we love is that it’s sleek and minimal, with no extra pockets, zippers, tassels, charms or logos. You know how sometimes you fall in love with a bag, but it just has that one added component you can’t stand? That won’t be the case here!

This bag’s accent is actually the circular opening. Instead of top straps or a crossbody strap, this opening is incorporated into the body of the bag and lets you carry it in your hand or slip your arm through. It’s such a stunning look and is sure to garner you so many compliments. It’s also very versatile, able to be either casual or fancy depending on what you wear it with!

This bag has a magnetic snap closure hidden in the interior and one main compartment inside with an attached pad to protect the bottom. It’s a great size for fitting all of your daily essentials or for a night out. It comes in eight colors too, including amazing spring shades like pink, yellow and olive green!

Even shoppers who typically only buy designer bags made of real leather are so impressed and in love with this bag. Since it’s so affordable, you can totally grab more than one too! Match one up with all of your favorite spring outfits!

