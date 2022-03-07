This Kendall + Kylie Sweater Is Softer Than a Cloud

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to needing some fashion inspiration, who better to look to than Kendall and Kylie Jenner? The sisters are not only impeccably dressed 24/7, but they’ve been creating clothes of their own for years and years as well. We still remember watching the beginning of it all on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The Jenner sisters have worked with many retailers, their clothing and accessories sold on numerous different sites — but we may just love their Amazon exclusives the most. This sweater is one of those exclusive pieces and it’s seriously one of our everyday faves!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater (originally $59) now starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater, which is on Amazon Prime, is made of a super soft and cozy chenille material. Chenille feels almost like a plusher, more buttery velvet, and we can’t get enough. It’s a solid, neutral color called Sand, and it will go with anything and everything, making it an everyday essential!

This sweater has a round neckline, plus dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs, creating a slight balloon-sleeve effect. It’s just enough to make a stylish difference in the piece without being a full-on, distracting accent sleeves. The hem of this sweater is also ribbed, though not in a tight, banded way like other sweaters. It still keeps things on the relaxed side!

This pullover sweater can be styled in so many ways, presenting you with endless fashion possibilities. In their own selfies, seen above, Kendall wore hers with brown, faux-leather shorts, while Kylie opted for faux-leather joggers and lug-sole booties. Both bottoms are still available to buy, also on Amazon, so we linked you to them!

This sweater will also look fantastic with your favorite pair of jeans, or perhaps partially tucked into a mini or midi skirt. It’s obviously down for a cozy day with some soft leggings and fuzzy slippers as well. Oh, and as a bonus — every purchase still comes with a fabric face mask!

