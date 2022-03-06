This Silky Cami Is Going to Be Our Number 1 Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever spent days or even weeks scrolling through different fashion websites or even passing by different pieces at the mall and just found absolutely nothing? There’s so much clothing, and yet nothing is speaking to you. Dresses might as well be potato sacks, tops might as well be garbage bags — it’s honestly upsetting.

But there always comes a piece that helps pull you out of that slump. We never know when it’s going to show up, but when it does, it feels like a miracle. Even more miraculous is when it’s on sale! This cami is one of those pieces for Us — and we hope it can be for you too!

Get The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top (originally $35) starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a silky, lingerie-inspired camisole with a wide lace trim at the V-neckline, swooping down on both sides to line the arm openings as well. This isn’t the type of cami you wear underneath a shirt when you need an extra, subtle layer. It’s going to be the star of your outfit. It also has a relaxed, flowy fit rather than a clingy one, so you’re bound to feel fabulous in it!

This cami even has a little bit of stretch to it for easy movement, as well as spaghetti straps that are actually adjustable. We’re always grateful for adjustable straps. They really help you nail the perfect fit!

This cami comes in 11 different colors, from neutrals to bright pops, all with a black lace trim. You can even grab it in leopard or polka dot!

Our favorite part about this piece is that you can create countless outfits with it, whether you’re dressing it up or down. This spring, we know we’ll wear it with cropped blue jeans or wide leg black jeans — any cut is great — or denim shorts when it’s warmer out. We can also tuck it into a pencil skirt or a flowy midi skirt for date night, a party or perhaps a bridal shower. Sneakers, boots, heels, sandals — this top is ready to rock with anything and everything!

