Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re ready to jump into summer before spring ever gets here, you’re not alone. Who wants to sit through a rainy season when sunny skies are ahead? It’s fun to buy your new swimsuit, beach wear, and all those other goodies before summer is actually here. It can chase all the winter blues away, that’s for sure. And there are tons of different totes to choose from. It’ll make your head spin – and there’s no doubt you’ll have trouble deciding on which one to buy.

Related: Hurry! This Cult-Favorite Quilted Vera Bradley Satchel Purse Is Majorly Marked Down Now Having a few staple handbags is a necessity and helps to shape your style! Whether you’re into sleek leather options or prefer efficiency over style, you must have a handbag that can handle your everyday life. Do you need a functional and durable shoulder bag that can go from running errands to a night out […]

That’s totally fine, because we’re here to help you choose. We scoured Amazon for 17 of the best beach totes you can find on the platform so you can have a fun, eventful summer that really pops off this year. You’ll already have your bag secured, so all that’ll be left is finding the time to hit the beach, catch some waves, and even some Zs. You’ve got to get some rest here and there, after all. So sit back, relax, and check out our favorite totes that you’ll love to carry this year while slipping your toes into the sand.

17 of the Best Beach Totes for an Eventful Summer

1. Mesh-ing Around: This mesh tote bag has a touch of boho design and it can hold all your stuff — just $10!

2. Plenty of Pockets: Carry everything from your flip flops to your towel with this handy carry-all tote — just $8!

3. Not Bogged Down: A colorful Bogg Bag is one of your best bets for beachy fun all year round — just $90!

4. Nice Stripes: This chic monochromatic tote is perfect for any outing — just $23!

5. Lush Lettering: Check out the collegiate lettering on the side of this tote to show the world what’s on your mind — just $26!

Related: 10 Best Designer Tote Bags for Every Type of Shopper We picked all of our favorite designer tote bags for every type of person and need that you can shop right now — find out more

6. Super Scuba: This neoprene bag will keep your belongings nice and dry no matter how long you spend by the waves — just $34!

7. So Boxy: Carry your things to the beach in this box-like tote with fun colors — just $49!

8. Wild and Woven: Schlep everything to the beach and back in this fun woven tote that looks super natural — just $25!

9. Cool Crochet: Pack up and hit the road with this crocheted tote covered in flowers — just $16!

10. Punchy Pineapples: Nothing is more tropical than pineapples, and they look fun and fresh on this cute tote — just $20!

Related: This Marc Jacobs Tote Bag Is My Favorite Versatile Handbag — Get It at Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion fact: When it comes to managing our day-to-day routines, the fewer things we have to carry, the better. One way to maximize your wingspan and give you more ability to handle whatever the day brings to opt for a handy handbag — but not just any bag. We’re talking about a trusty tote bag, […]

11. Initial Visit: Grab a bag that has your first initial on it and you’ll never forget which one is yours — just $22!

12. Basic Black: Sometimes, all you need is a basic black tote bag to carry everything you need — just $17!

13. Totally Tropical: Carry this fun tropical tote with everything you need for the beach — just $10!

14. So Sophisticated: Take out this tote that looks just like a Burberry bag and you’ll feel flashy — just $17!

15. Rainbow Rollin’: You’ll love carrying this gorgeous rainbow beach tote — just $65!

Related: This $20 Mini Nylon Tote Has the Same Vibe as Hailey Bieber’s $2,050 Prada Bag Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For a night out, we’d typically grab a clutch, a shoulder bag or maybe a crossbody. Something small and cute but just big enough for the essentials. But Hailey Bieber just gave Us a new idea! While we’d […]

16. Going Wild: Fill up this cheetah print tote bag with all your essentials — just $23!

17. Soft Pink: There’s plenty to love about this powdery pink tote bag — just $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us