Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having a few staple handbags is a necessity and helps to shape your style! Whether you’re into sleek leather options or prefer efficiency over style, you must have a handbag that can handle your everyday life. Do you need a functional and durable shoulder bag that can go from running errands to a night out on the town effortlessly? We found a quilted satchel bag that can handle anything you throw at it — and it’s 47% off right now at Amazon!

Related: 19 Cutest Purses and Handbags from $50 to $700 Shopping for great quality purses with a specific budget? We rounded up all of our favorite picks at different price ranges — find out more

The Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Triple Zip Shoulder Satchel Purse is a versatile and cute bag that’ll become the only bag you want to carry. It features a 100% polyester twill fabric that’s weather-friendly, water-repellent, durable and lightweight. The exterior of the bag has two front zips and two side slip pockets, and the fully lined interior features two slip pockets and one zip pocket — meaning this bag comes packed to the brim with storage compartments!

Get the Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Triple Zip Shoulder Satchel Purse for $78 (was $135) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This satchel purse is a colorful accessory that pairs well with everything in your closet already — seriously! You could rock this purse with a t-shirt, jeans, a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual but sporty look. And you also could wear it with a frilly skirt, sweater and a sleek pair of boots for a streamlined finish.

Further, the purse comes in multiple colors and patterns that will catch anyone’s eye. The distinct quilting of this bag adds another fashion element to the purse without making it too pretentious to carry.

When discussing this functional purse, one Amazon reviewer noted, “Every day I use this purse. It’s perfect. It has a lot of room for all of my stuff. It’s attractive, and I get lots of compliments.” Another shopper added, “This purse is so pretty, and I love the strap and all the pockets! I love it!”

So, if you need a versatile satchel purse that’s both stylish and functional, this Vera Bradley option could become your new closet staple. It’s the perfect handbag to wear year-round, and you’re sure to have plenty of fun with it!

See it: Get the Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Triple Zip Shoulder Satchel Purse for $78 (was $135) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Vera Bradley here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!