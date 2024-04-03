Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a purveyor of fine shoes like many of Us, you know there are so many varieties, it can make your head spin. The modern shoe world is an expansive one, after all. But sometimes, you want to look to the past for outfit inspiration, and that means wearing some fun, retro-inspired kicks. Good thing there are so many kinds – and we took a look back at some of our favorites to put together a list of just some that we appreciated aesthetically and that you can buy right now!

These shoes may not be the exact ones you wore as a child, or even from some of the same manufacturers. But they’re still very much work checking out, so if you spice up your look a bit, they’re a good place to start. Below, you can check out some of our favorite retro-inspired sneakers to wear with just about any outfit.

13 Retro-Inspired Sneakers To Wear With Just About Any Outfit

1. You’re an All-Star: The classic lines of this retro low-top sneaker have remained trendy for decades and don’t look like they’ll be going out of style anytime soon – just $73!

2. Go Stompin’: You’ll soar to new heights with these iconic retro sneakers that’ll have you feeling positively presidential – just $90!

3. Off the Wall: These checkered slip-ons have ruled the shorelines and skate parks of California and beyond since 1977 for a reason – just $54!

4. The Doctor is In: These fashionable and functional boots are just as trendy today as they were in the 1940s – just $100!

5. They’ll Take You Higher: These shoes feature a perennial style that is attractive, formal, and functional – just $100!



6. Throwback Classics: Practically everyone wore these fits in the early 90s, and they’ve never truly gone out of style – just $54!

7. You’re a Superstar: These iconic shelltoes can’t be beat for comfort and continue to be popular year after year – just $96!

8. Conservative Cool: These sneakers are subdued but still project confidence and style – just $69!

9. Red Alert: These bright red sneakers are another blast from the past, with a loud shade that forces viewers to pay attention – just $39!

10. More Like Charles Tabor: These might not carry an iconic brand, but they feature retro style for much cheaper – just $26!

11. Retro Style, Modern Convenience: These shoes emulate the classics with much more emphasis on comfort and wearability – just $50!

12. Slip Into the Past: These slip-ons are a great alternative to another retro classic and are more comfortable as well – just $90!

13. A Timeless Statement: You’ll find these sneakers have a timeless appeal that will never go out of style – just $109!